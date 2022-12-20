Paris Hilton Graces the Cover of Harper’s Bazaar India in Pink Feathered Sari, Bejeweled Heels & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton brought her signature dynamic glamour to a new editorial for Harper’s Bazaar India.

The “Simple Life” star posed in a digital cover for Arjun Mark’s lens, wearing a sweeping gown styled by Mohit Rai. As seen on Instagram, her pink Manish Malhotra sari featured a floor-length skirt and sleeveless cropped top connected by an asymmetric sash, lined in rows of gleaming sequins. The glamorous piece was elevated by sprayed tiers of pink feathers on its train, as well, emphasizing Hilton’s penchant for flair. Her outfit was complete with a black bejeweled choker from Raj Mahtani Couture Jewels.

When it came to footwear, Hilton slipped into a pair of her own pumps to complete her outfit. The “Stars Are Blind” singer‘s set included pointed toes with a sheer base, complete with cream lining. Toe and counter paneling covered in silver glitter finished the set with a sparkly twist. The style was complete with matching glitter-dipped stiletto heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height for an elegant base.

Related Lori Harvey Exudes Glamour in Metal Bustier With Fuzzy Coat & Sharp Pumps for Essence Magazine Cover Serena Williams Serves Sleek Style in Ribbed Dress & Sharp Pointy Pumps for Lincoln Navigator Campaign Anna Kendrick Gives Sparkling Blue Dress Sharp Finish With Sleek Pointed-Toe Pumps

In another photo from the editorial, Hilton wore bejeweled heart-shaped drop earrings from Renu Oberoi, paired with a mirror-embellished blue, pink and green lehenga from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. This ensemble was complete with crystal-coated silver pumps, adding a sparkling base to her vibrant ensemble.

Within the accompanying interview with editor Nandini Bhalla, Hilton also discussed her newest fragrance, Ruby Rush, as well as how she’s been perceived as a “dumb blonde,” coining the term “living” how she stays productive and the true meaning of her catchphrase “That’s hot.”

“‘Hot’, to me, is different from what it meant when I was younger,” Hilton says. “Today, I think legislation is ‘hot’—all the things that I’m doing on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, standing up for other people, making a difference and impact in the world, and really just carrying on my family’s legacy of philanthropic work…I think that’s what’s ‘hot’.”

The “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

Hilton continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s glamorous style evolution over the years.