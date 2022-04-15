Paris Hilton Shares Her Top Coachella Shoes, Packing Tips and More on ‘This is Paris’

Pasi Hilton is Coachella-ready — and this week, she’s sharing her top tips to navigating the music festival on her podcast, “This is Paris.”

When it comes to the two-weekend-long festival, Hilton is a verified expert — being dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” from attending for years. Though the socialite is only planning to attend Coachella’s first weekend with fiancé Carter Reum, Hilton shares her advice on navigating it from the Revolve Social Club.

Hilton’s top tips involve packing “extra shoes,” as well as planning outfits in advance. Hilton is planning her own outfits last-minute this year, but advises Dolls Kill “if you’re looking for raver, really fun stuff.”

Paris Hilton attends Coachella Day 1 on April 14, 2019. CREDIT: SETC / MEGA

While speaking with Hannah G from “The Bachelor,” the DJ advised wearing comfortable, flat shoes for the occasion,

“Definitely wear something you’re going to be comfortable in, because it’s obviously a polo field,” Hilton shares. “If you wear heels, you’re buried. If anything, wear platforms or ballerina flats. I love wearing those.”

The “Good Time” musician specifically emphasized the importance of flats due to Coachella’s terrain.

“Don’t wear high heels,” she said. “I literally did that once, and I was screwed because the heels kept going into the grass. No kitten heels, no Louboutins.”

Paris Hilton attends Neon Carnival at Coachella on April 15, 2017. CREDIT: DUTCH / MEGA

As for the rest of the festival, Hilton says that bringing a cover-up or sweater is essential for braving the cold evening temperatures. However, she also has essential advice to avoid carrying it.

“Make your boyfriend wear a backpack. That’s what you do — he carries everything,” Hilton says. “So, the phone chargers, if you’re hot, an electric fan that you want to bring, your phone, a camera, you just need a lot of things — and then he can carry it.”

Paris Hilton attends Coachella Day 3 in Indio, California on April 18, 2010. CREDIT: ©2010 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445

Ultimately, Hilton believes that chivalry is key to ensuring you don’t carry your own supplies at Coachella.

“They have to be a gentleman,” she says. “And if they say no, that’s rude.”

You can hear Hilton’s latest “This is Paris” episode on iHeartRadio’s website.

