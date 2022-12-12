Pamela Anderson Revives Her ’90s Era With Dramatic Raffia Hat & Twisted Mules at Jacquemus’ Spring 2023 Show

Pamela Anderson brought back her iconic massive ’90s hats this week — in France, no less.

The “Barbarella” star arrived in Le Bourget for the spring 2023 Jacquemus fashion show, “Le Raphia.” For the occasion, she wore a head-to-toe Jacquemus outfit, featuring a sweeping sheer white halter dress with a tufted cream feathered waistline. Adding to the outfit’s drama were matching sheer gloves, as well as a massive woven hat featuring layers of raffia. The material flowed in the wind, instantly reminiscent of the wide-brimmed textured hats Anderson became known for wearing in the ’80s and ’90s.

Pamela Anderson attends Jacquemus’ spring 2023 “Le Raphia” fashion show in Le Bourget, France on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Anderson slipped into a chic set of heeled mules — also by Jacquemus. Her cream fabric pair featured rounded soles with wide twisted straps, giving the style an easygoing, bohemian feel. Thin brown stiletto heels totaling 3 to 4 inches in height completed the set, giving Anderson a chic height boost that sharply complemented her ensemble’s neutral hues.

A closer look at Anderson’s mules. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson attends Jacquemus’ spring 2023 “Le Raphia” fashion show in Le Bourget, France on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jacquemus’ “Le Raphia” show introduced Simon Porte Jacquemus‘ spring 2023 collection, inspired by raffia straw — which rained down on models throughout. The texture was introduced in a wide array of accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear during the occasion, including suiting, outerwear and sandals. The show also featured a starry front row, with attendees including Christine Quinn, Jennie Kim, Manu Rios and Pamela Anderson.

