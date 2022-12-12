Pamela Anderson Revives Her ’90s Era With Dramatic Raffia Hat & Twisted Mules at Jacquemus’ Spring 2023 Show

Pamela Anderson brought back her iconic massive ’90s hats this week — in France, no less.
The “Barbarella” star arrived in Le Bourget for the spring 2023 Jacquemus fashion show, “Le Raphia.” For the occasion, she wore a head-to-toe Jacquemus outfit, featuring a sweeping sheer white halter dress with a tufted cream feathered waistline. Adding to the outfit’s drama were matching sheer gloves, as well as a massive woven hat featuring layers of raffia. The material flowed in the wind, instantly reminiscent of the wide-brimmed textured hats Anderson became known for wearing in the ’80s and ’90s.
When it came to footwear, Anderson slipped into a chic set of heeled mules — also by Jacquemus. Her cream fabric pair featured rounded soles with wide twisted straps, giving the style an easygoing, bohemian feel. Thin brown stiletto heels totaling 3 to 4 inches in height completed the set, giving Anderson a chic height boost that sharply complemented her ensemble’s neutral hues.
Jacquemus’ “Le Raphia” show introduced Simon Porte Jacquemus‘ spring 2023 collection, inspired by raffia straw — which rained down on models throughout. The texture was introduced in a wide array of accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear during the occasion, including suiting, outerwear and sandals. The show also featured a starry front row, with attendees including Christine Quinn, Jennie Kim, Manu Rios and Pamela Anderson.
