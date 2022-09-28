×
Oprah Winfrey Amps Up Denim Jumpsuit with Metallic Pumps For Variety’s Power of Women Issue

By Aaron Royce
Oprah Winfrey took to Variety’s second 2022 Power of Women issue in her signature breezy style.

Posing alongside director Ava DuVernay on the magazine’s latest cover, the media mogul wore a deep blue jumpsuit. The denim one-piece featured white stitching, long legs, and sleeves that are chicly cuffed. Finishing Winfrey’s outfit was a brown tied belt, large sparkling hoop earrings, and a gold ring.

Oprah Winfrey & Ava DuVernay on the cover of Variety’s second 2022 “Power of Women” issue.

When it came to footwear for Winfrey, the Tony Award-winning star opted for a pair of low-heeled pumps. Her style featured sark silver uppers with a metallic sheen. The pair was finished with thin platform soles and lightly pointed toes, adding a sharp finish to Winfrey’s contemporary look. The star was also seen accenting her ensemble with a pair of her signature round glasses — this set with blue frames — while discussing the series “Queen Sugar” and its leadership under female directors with DuVernay on the magazine’s Instagram page.

DuVernay was also sharply outfitted for the occasion, wearing a white shirtdress over dark blue wide-leg jeans, a matching flared denim corset belt and gray pointed-toe pumps.

Variety’s October Power of Women issue celebrates its autumn Power of Women honorees and cover stars — including Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Malala and Elizabeth Olsen — and the women profiled in the magazine’s Women’s Impact Report in the entertainment industry. The launch will be complete with a Lifetime-sponsored event in New York City on Wednesday night. Hosted by actress Meg Stalter, the event will feature speaking sessions from all recipients.

