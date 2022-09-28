×
Elizabeth Olsen Is Effortlessly Chic in White Belted Gown & Invisible Heels For Variety’s Power of Women Issue

By Aaron Royce
Elizabeth Olsen brought a chic take to monochrome style for Variety’s second 2022 Power of Women issue.

On the issue’s main cover, Olsen posed in a sweeping white dress by Carolina Herrera. The “In Secret” actress‘ elegant shirtdress featured rounded long sleeves, a pointed collar and floor-length skirt. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, Olsen’s ensemble was finished with a wide white belt and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Elsewhere in the editorial, Olsen also wore a white Smythe suit. Stuart Weitzman’s footwear completed this ensemble. Though neither pair was visible, it’s likely the style ranged from pointed-toe pumps to heeled sandals — two styles that are often in rotation in Olsen’s wardrobe.

The Marvel actress also spoke with Variety on the future of her character Wanda Maximoff in a video on Instagram, wearing an emerald green puff-sleeved dress.

Variety’s October Power of Women issue celebrates its autumn Power of Women honorees and cover stars — including Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Malala and Elizabeth Olsen — and the women profiled in the magazine’s Women’s Impact Report in the entertainment industry. The launch will be complete with a Lifetime-sponsored event in New York City on Wednesday night. Hosted by actress Meg Stalter, the event will feature speaking sessions from all recipients.

