Olivia Wilde Straps Into Sky-High Platforms, Stilettos, and Hot Pants for ‘Interview’ with Harry Styles’ Stylist Harry Lambert

Olivia Wilde is taking a bold step forward in a new editorial for Interview magazine, ahead of the Venice Film Festival premiere of her upcoming drama film, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Styled by Harry Lambert — who’s also the stylist for her boyfriend, Harry Styles — Wilde poses in an array of retro-inspired ensembles. One outfit features a sheer Miu Miu dress, bra and shorts sprinkled with sparkling crystals, complete with navy Miu Miu socks beneath thick silver Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels. Another spotlights a white Richard Quinn peplum top with built-in gloves, as well as legging-like heeled boot pants, coated in a print of blue roses.

However, Wilde’s ensembles also take a turn for the surrealist. One shot finds her standing in a swirl-printed Gucci gown in a bathtub. Two others — respectively, a purple orchid-printed Carolina Herrera dress and Richard Quinn latex hat, and a bunched Schiaparelli top with Lambert’s own hot pants and a pigeon-shaped J.W. Anderson clutch — feature her in sheer black tights buckled beneath Valentino’s sky-high pointed-toe platform pumps.

Rounding out the assortment is a round Kristin Son ribbon-shaped headpiece, a metallic Emil Dirnbach dress, red J.W. Anderson top and pants with crystal-topped Gianvito Rossi pumps, and a Balenciaga heeled jumpsuit and fur coat.

While speaking to Maggie Gyllenhaal in the accompanying article, Wilde discusses a variety of topics, including working with Styles and Florence Pugh, feminism and making the switch from acting to directing — and even doing both simultaneously.

“It was out of necessity. We basically ran out of money and I needed someone who would take a really low salary, but I wanted it to be someone who understood the role,” Wilde said. “It got to the point where it was down to the wire and our casting director was like, ‘Olivia, why don’t you just do it?’ The funny thing is, when I asked director friends how that experience would be, I just happened to ask a bunch of dudes, and they all said, ‘Oh, it’s so great.'”

