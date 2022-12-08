Olivia Wilde Goes Grunge in Cropped Sweater Vest, Mom Jeans & Sandals With Brother Charlie Cockburn

Olivia Wilde stepped out in Los Angeles in whimsically grungy style yesterday, accompanied by her brother Charlie Cockburn.

For the occasion, Wilde took a grungy approach to knitwear. The Independent Spirit Award-winning star donned a frayed green sweater vest by Yuhan Wang, featuring a cropped silhouette with a black and white cat print. Paired with the piece were wide-leg flared blue jeans by Veronica Beard.

Wilde accessorized smoothly with a pair of black Native Sons sunglasses and gold and crystal spike-accented drop earrings from Astrid & Miyu. A brown suede Sac de Jour top-handle satchel by Saint Laurent — complete with cream shearling trim — finished her ensemble.

Olivia Wilde strolls with brother Charlie Cockburn in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, Wilde finished her outfit with a set of brown sandals, although they were not fully visible. The “Don’t Worry Darling” director’s style appeared to feature suede uppers with flat soles, complete with rounded toe straps. Though the rest of her shoe’s silhouette was covered by her jeans, the actress’ style likely included a heeled silhouette to boost her height.

Where shoes are concerned, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “Booksmart” director regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, the star is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

