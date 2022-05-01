Olivia Rodrigo and Avril Lavigne Kick Off ‘Sour’ Tour in Matching Punk Rock Miniskirts and Combat Boots

Olivia Rodrigo took an utterly punk approach to starting her debut tour for “Sour.” While kicking the tour off in Toronto, the actress was joined by none other than Avril Lavigne for a special duet performance of the latter’s hit song “Complicated.”

For the occasion, the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star wore a blue plaid pleated miniskirt over black fishnet tights. The grungy pieces were paired with matching fishnet gloves, a chunky silver choker and a crop top shaped like a puffed heart — featuring “Happy and Healthy” lettering, referencing Rodrigo’s song “Good 4 U.” Similarly, Lavigne wore a red and black plaid miniskirt over nude tights, paired with a plunging black lace top. Giving her look pure punk vibes was a black leather motorcycle jacket, completed with layered necklaces.

“It was very sweet to perform with you tonight on your SOUR tour!!,” Lavigne captioned a set of photos with Rodrigo on Instagram, commemorating the sweet occasion. “Have an incredible tour gurl. Keep killing it. Sending you so much love.”

The feeling is mutual, as Rodrigo has previously shared her respect and admiration for Lavigne’s music — which Lavigne has expressed her appreciation for on numerous occasions. Rodrigo gushed over their connection on social media as well, deeming Lavigne an “icon” and thanking her for singing together. “look up 2 u so much,” the singer added in a post on Instagram.

Needless to say, the moment garnered massive acclaim and cheers from numerous stars in the comments, including Gwen Stefani, Sky Brown and songwriter Lauren Christy — who wrote “Complicated” with Lavigne back in 2002.

Completing each star’s look was a pair of black leather combat boots. Rodrigo’s Dr. Martens pair featured knee-high uppers with thick platform soles. Lavigne’s calf-high set included slightly thinner soles and unbuckled straps accented with silver studs. Each featured a monochrome black tone, lace-up silhouette and rounded toes for a footwear choice that was pure rock n’ roll.

Indeed, lug-sole and lace-up boots are one of today’s top footwear trends, bringing a sharp take to utilitarian combat boots. Most styles include rounded toes and thick ridged soles, as well as a lace-up silhouette. The style is a signature for both Rodrigo and Lavigne, though stars like Olivia Palermo, Lorde and Jessica Alba have also worn Gianvito Rossi, Junya Watanabe and R13 pairs in recent weeks.

Olivia Rodrigo spotted in New York on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Lavigne often sticks to edgy styles that match her wardrobe. The “Smile” singer can be seen in black and white sneakers by Vans, Asics and Converse while off-duty, plus ankle and combat boots by Jeffrey Campbell, Wild Diva and Ugg. For more formal occasions, Lavigne wears neutral-colored pumps, loafers and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Kurt Geiger, Vivienne Westwood and Giuseppe Zanotti. Lavigne is also a designer herself, owning her own footwear and accessories brand Abbey Dawn that’s been around since 2008.

When it comes to shoes, the Rodrigo frequently wears pairs that complement her edgy style. Black leather boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym are some of her go-to styles, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her off-duty footwear also includes chunky platform boots, brogues and slides by Miu Miu, Simon Miller and T.U.K. For more formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles by Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Nodaleto and other high-end brands.

Discover Rodrigo’s red carpet style through the years in the gallery.