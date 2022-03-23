×
Olivia Culpo Is Sheerly Chic in Striped Dress and Sandals at Vanity Fair’s Vanities Party

By Aaron Royce
Olivia Culpo was sharply dressed for the Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood party held by Vanity Fair at Los Angeles’ Musso and Frank Grill last night.

The influencer hit the red carpet in a St. John midi dress, featuring a sheer sparkly texture and allover stripes atop a minidress silhouette. Completing the dress was a plunging neckline and voluminous ruffled sleeves. Culpo finished her ensemble with a sleek bangle and sparkling earrings.

Olivia Culpo, Vanity Fair, St. John, black dress, sheer dress, sparkly dress, midi dress, sandals, strappy sandals, Vanities, Hollywood, Los Angeles, red carpet
Olivia Culpo attends “Vanity Fair”‘s Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood party at Musso and Frank Grill in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The “Venus as a Boy” star finished her outfit with a pair of black strappy sandals. The style featured thin ankle straps and soles. Though Culpo’s footwear wasn’t fully visible beneath her dress’ long skirt, the pair likely included secure ankle straps and stiletto heels. The style created an elegant and monochromatic look for the influencer.

Olivia Culpo, Vanity Fair, St. John, black dress, sheer dress, sparkly dress, midi dress, sandals, strappy sandals, Vanities, Hollywood, Los Angeles, red carpet
A closer look at Culpo’s sandals.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The Vanities Party: A Night For Young Hollywood is hosted by Vanity Fair to celebrate rising stars in Hollywood. This year’s event, held at Musso and Frank Grill in Los Angeles, featured a star-studded guest list including Olivia Culpo, Karrueche Tran and Madison Beer, among others. The event comes ahead of the publication’s annual Academy Awards afterparty, which attracts numerous stars. The Oscars themselves, which celebrate the top talents in film, will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

