Olivia Culpo Floats in Puffed Babydoll Dress and Chic Thong Sandals in Venice

Olivia Culpo took on Venice in truly whimsical style, thanks to a textured dress — and smooth shoes to match.

The influencer and actress posed in a new photo shared to Instagram, wearing a white babydoll minidress by Cecilie Bahnsen. The short-sleeved number featured rounded puffed sleeves, as well as a large tiered ruffled hem to create a flared silhouette. The dress included a sheer texture, layered atop an inner slip to give it an added floating effect.

“Venice, I’ll miss you,” Culpo captioned her post, adding that she tagged her outfits’ brands for her followers.

Culpo’s ensemble was complete with a soft brown leather pouch clutch by Bottega Veneta.

Completing the “Venus as a Boy” star’s outfit was a set of chic thong sandals by Gia Borghini. Hailing from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s exclusive FWRD collection with Borghini, the $625 style featured warm brown leather uppers with raised 1.2-inch flat soles. The pair’s upper straps included buckled braided ankle straps, as well as thin straps to divide each foot. Culpo’s pair added bohemian ease to her ensemble while remaining minimalist and ventilated for the summer warmth.

Related Jason Momoa Slips on Thong Sandals for 'James Corden' Before Dapper Makeover in Suit & Loafers for 'See' Red Carpet Premiere Olivia Culpo Reaches Intimidating Heights in 8-Inch Heels & Skintight Latex Overalls With 'No Stretching' Limitations for Edgy Photoshoot Addison Rae Chicly Strides In Thong Sandals & Bikini With Boyfriend on Vacation in Italy

Gia Borghini x RHW flat thong sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD

These aren’t Culpo’s only sharp sandals from the current summer season, either. In July, the influencer visited 1 Hotel West Hollywood to celebrate Vince Camuto’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection with Jasmine Tookse. For the occasion, she donned a set of the brand’s white leather square-toed sandals, which included crossed front straps and fluted heels.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: (L-R) Jasmine Tookes and Olivia Culpo attend the Vince Camuto Pre-Fall 2022 Collection Launch celebration at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vince Camuto) CREDIT: Getty Images for Vince Camuto

When it comes to shoes, Culpo often veers towards trendy silhouettes from luxury brands. The influencer can be regularly seen in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. For formal occasions, her red carpet looks feature similar heels from Balenciaga, Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and more luxury labels. However, she also likes to stay comfortable when dressing casually, as evidenced from her outings in Valentino flats, Gucci slides and boots from Khaite and Dior.

Click through the gallery to see Culpo’s best street style looks over the years.