Olivia Culpo Matches With Her Sisters in Gingerbread Pajamas & Ugg Boots for Christmas

Olivia Culpo was whimsically dressed for the holidays with her family this week.

The influencer and actress posed in a new photo shared to Instagram, continuing her siblings’ decade-long tradition of wearing matching Christmas pajamas before celebrating the holiday.

This year, Culpo and her sisters Aurora and Sophia donned matching long-sleeved white tops and pants, printed in an allover pattern of gingerbread men. Culpo’s sisters further matched pairing their PJs with short shearling-lined Ugg boots.

“2012-2022 Christmas tradition in our Christmas Jammies!!!!! From our baby faces, Aurora’s baby bump, Remi addition, and then Solei- the tradition carries on! Merry Christmas everyone. So grateful for each and every one of you and wish you the absolute best holiday from my family to yours ❤️!!!!!!,” Culpo captioned her post.

Though the “Venus as a Boy” star’s footwear could not be seen, it’s likely she slipped on a matching set of boots or slippers to further coordinate with her sisters.

Related Heidi Klum Laces Into Cream Combat Boots With Husband Tom Kaulitz for Christmas Countess of Wessex Sophie Coordinates Duster Coat With Wide-Brimmed Hat & Knee-High Boots on Christmas Day North West Sings a Duet With Sia in Sparkling Pants & Peep-Toe Heels at Kardashian-Jenner's Christmas Eve Party

Culpo’s holiday ensemble sharply differed from the slick bustled gown she wore to the 2022 British Fashion Awards earlier this month.

Olivia Culpo attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 5, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Culpo often veers towards trendy silhouettes from luxury brands. The influencer can be regularly seen in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. For formal occasions, her red carpet looks feature similar heels from Balenciaga, Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and more luxury labels. However, she also likes to stay comfortable when dressing casually, as evidenced from her outings in Valentino flats, Gucci slides and boots from Khaite and Dior.

Click through the gallery to see Culpo’s best street style looks over the years.