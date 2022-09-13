These New York Fashion Week Attendees Wore Zara for Street Style Looks

Nw York Fashion Week is coming to a close, kickstarting the Spring 2023 season. Throughout the week, editors, influencers and celebrities have seen collections from designers throughout the city. It also presented an opportunity to have one’s photos taken as street style inspiration. And some of those photographed attendees are wearing Zara, the affordable fast fashion retailer favored for its luxury-inspired pieces and low prices.

It’s no surprise why those flocking to Fashion Week are wearing the brand. For some consumers, its affordability mimics runway pieces and closeness to top fashion figures are part of its appeal; a new Narcisco Rodriguez-designed collection and Kate Moss’ party-wear campaign are prime examples. Mandy Jensen, a fashion blogger who attended Alice + Olivia and Pamella Roland’s Spring shows, indeed says Zara’s influence has made dressing for Fashion Week more approachable.

A show attendee wears Zara on the street at New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Getty Images

“I think Fashion Week can be really intimidating; previously, it felt like there was an expectation that you had to wear big labels to attend,” said Jensen, who often pairs luxury items with Zara pieces. “As someone who loves to mix high-low pieces and play with trends, it’s appealing to not blow tons of money on a designer brand when I can experiment with a trend by purchasing it through Zara.”

A show attendee wears Zara on the street at New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Getty Images

Among those photographed, some of the street style set has certainly utilized Zara to wear trends like oversized suits, neon hues and Barbiecore pink. This maximalist approach to dressing — which can be seen throughout some of the retailer’s new offerings — has its appeal. Stylist Shea Daspin noted this trend while at shows for Cynthia Rowley, Adam and Badgley Mischka, and believes the street style emphasis on Zara statement pieces comes from a post-pandemic desire for glamour.

“Maximalism with big suits, bright colors and accessories is popular because we’re coming out of COVID,” Daspin exclusively told FN. “People have not been able to get dressed up, and now is a time when [they] can do that. I think they’re going into overdrive to dress up more, just because they finally have the opportunity to do so.”

A show attendee wears Zara on the street at New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Getty Images

Zara’s closeness to runway pieces and current trends with affordable prices, is its greatest asset. Add in easy access to online or in retail stores, and you have a brand that offers an approach to kickstart outfits worn by the street style set.