North West Suits Up for Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Show with Kim Kardashian in Pinstriped Uniform and Combat Boots

North West continued her stylish Haute Couture Week takeover with Kim Kardashian in Paris — this time, in the front row of Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall 2022 couture show, guest-designed by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.

The “Kardashians” star’s outfit seemingly took inspiration from prep school uniforms and the academia aesthetic, featuring a pinstriped black pleated skirt, matching vest and newsboy cap. The set — also referencing Gaultier’s own affinity for pinstripes and nautical geometrics — was layered over a white collared shirt and black tie. Completing West’s ensemble was a silver nose ring attached to a draped layered bead chain, as well as a pearl necklace and dark oval sunglasses.

North West and Kim Kardashian arrive at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall 2022 couture show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Injecting West’s outfit with a punk sensibility was a set of knee-high combat boots. The black leather style featured rounded toes and ridged soles, as well as a lace-up silhouette that gave her outfit a monochrome effect. The pair added a grungy edge to her outfit, bringing a sense of rebelliousness to the otherwise traditional tailoring.

North West and Kim Kardashian arrive at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall 2022 couture show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Kardashian, meanwhile, opted for a slick modern take on a vintage Gaultier ensemble — originally worn by Madonna in 1992 while accompanying the designer to a fashion show benefitting AmFAR. The star’s 2020’s version included a similar long pinstriped skirt — matching West’s outfit perfectly — and plunging black outlined bodice. However, rather than opting to expose her figure like Madonna, Kardashian’s ensemble featured nude-toned panels atop each breast for a softer take on the original look. Completing her outfit, similarly to West’s, were oval-shaped sunglasses and a layered bead chain nose ring.

However, giving the piece a Rousteing-worthy touch was a silver ring-accented choker and platform boots, featuring male figures and ridges inspired by Gaultier’s “Le Male” cologne line.

(L-R) Kris Jenner, North West and Kim Kardashian at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff

It’s worth noting this isn’t West’s first foray at the couture shows this season. Earlier this week, the young star was spotted with grandmother Kris Jenner to watch Kardashian walk in Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture show. For the occasion — and a family lunch afterwards at L’Avenue — she wore a pair of the brand’s hotly debated black platform Crocs clogs.

North West and Kris Jenner at the Balenciaga show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian and North West arrive at L’Avenue in Paris during Haute Couture Week on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Kardashian herself never shies away from taking a fashion risk. The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, such as see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in coordinating hues from top brands including Balmain, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from sleek Balenciaga boot pants to Yeezy sneakers. She’s also been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from Prada, Manolo Blahnik and others over the years.

Click through the gallery to see Kardashian’s boldest looks over the years.