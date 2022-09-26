Normani Embraces Logomania in Printed Dress, Jacket and Puffer Boots at Moncler’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Normani took a logo-heavy approach to dressing during Milan Fashion Week, courtesy of Moncler.

Arriving at the brand’s Spring 2023 presentation on Saturday — which included ballet and synchronized group performances with thousands of dancers dressed in monochrome white Moncler outerwear — Normani posed in a black minidress. Covered in an allover diagonal print of Moncler’s brand name in white letters, the style appeared to feature a black zip-up neckline with a mock-neck silhouette. Completing the former Fifth Harmony member’s ensemble was a matching puffer jacket, as well as a diamond cross pendant necklace and thin layered earrings.

Normani attends Moncler’s Spring 2023 presentation during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

When it came to footwear, the “Motivation” singer’s outfit was complete with a coordinating set of black boots. Her calf-high style featured puffed uppers mimicking those of a puffer jacket, appearing to be crafted from quilted nylon. Large drawstring closures with matching toggle clasps cinched each boot, which was also complete with a printed matching lining. Rounded toes and wide rubber soles completed the set, giving them a whimsically soft appearance and cementing Normani’s outfit as utterly winter-ready.

A closer look at Normani’s boots. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The occasion marks the latest outing for the singer, who also attended Diesel and Versace’s Spring 2023 fashion shows in Milan during Fashion Month.

Normani attends Diesel’s Spring 2023 runway show in Milan during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Normani’s footwear on the red carpet and public appearances often features heeled sandals, hailing from brands including Femme LA, Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura, Jessica Rich and Larroudé. Her off-duty attire occasionally features similar sandals, which also hail from affordable brands including Steve Madden. The singer’s off-duty wardrobe also includes Nike and Vans sneakers.

