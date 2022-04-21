Noah Cyrus Commands Attention in Risky Red Sheer Dress & Hidden Heels For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Performance

Noah Cyrus was literally seeing red while performing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The singer took the stage for the show’s latest episode on Wednesday night, featuring guest Nicolas Cage and Vanesa Bayer, to perform her new song “I Burned LA Down.”

For the occasion, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus wore a flowing gown from Jean Paul Gaultier. Designed by Glenn Martens, the piece featured a sheer texture in primarily red hues, with additional stripes, panels and accents in shades of nude, brown and pink. The one-shouldered dress included long sleeves and a flowing train for added coverage. Cyrus’ look was accessorized with layered rings.

Noah Cyrus performs “I Burned LA Down” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: ABC/Randy Holmes

When it came to footwear, the musician strapped on a set of towering platform sandals. The style, coordinating with her dress in bold red to create a monochrome moment, included thin ankle straps, rounded toe straps and thick platform soles. Completing the pair were heels that — though not visible onstage — likely totaled at least 5 inches in height.

Noah Cyrus performs “I Burned LA Down” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: ABC/Randy Holmes

You can view Cyrus’ full performance, below:

For footwear, Cyrus often wears strappy sandals, combat and thigh-high boots on the red carpet from Stuart Weitzman, Barbara Bui and Public Desire. The star can frequently be spotted in a variety of Nike sneakers on and off the red carpet, as well. However, she’s also unafraid of a major height boost for events, as proven by the towering Marc Jacobs and Ruthie Davis platform heels she’s worn over the years.

