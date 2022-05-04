Nina Dobrev Romantically Twirls in Greece With Shaun White in Classic Sneakers & Midi Skirt

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nina Dobrev was dressed for vacation while on a romantic trip to Greece. with boyfriend Shaun White.

While visiting Santorini, the “Vampire Diaries” star stepped out in a white button-up shirt with a yellow diamond logo. Knotted in the front for a bohemian appeal, the piece was paired with a light blue midi skirt that included a swirling black, orange and yellow paisley print. Finishing Dobrev’s look were aviator sunglasses and gold earrings — as seen in the star’s new Instagram post.

“Nini in Santorini,” Dobrev captioned the photo.

When it came to shoes, Dobrev’s look was streamlined with a pair of sharp white sneakers. The “Love Hard” actress’ footwear included low-top uppers, as well as rounded toes. A lace-up silhouette provided added security as well, while remaining versatile and chic for warmer weather. The style is utterly classic and versatile from its monochrome hue, as well as ease to wear with a variety of outfits — as seen in new styles by Ganni, Veja and Alaia.

For footwear, Dobrev’s style is modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by labels such as Stuart Weitzman, Charlotte Olympia and Marchesa. When off-duty, ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger are her go-to’s. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, Avre, New Balance and Under Armour. In summer months, she also dons lightweight shoes like Franco Sarto espadrille slides and Gucci slippers.

