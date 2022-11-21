Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Her Dance Moves in Glitzy Dress & 6-Inch Stiletto Heels for ‘Cuff It’ Challenge

Nicole Scherzinger took on the “Cuff It” challenge in glamorous style — with a little help from her friends.

Dancing in an elevator on Instagram Reels to Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” with Luke Evans Olly Murs, Beverley Knight and Leean Rimes, the former Pussycat Doll wore a long gold dress by Julien Macdonald. Covered in sparkling sequins, the sleek long-sleeved piece included a backless silhouette with two frontal side cutouts. Completing Scherzinger’s ensemble were layered diamond rings and thin diamond drop earrings, giving it an added sprinkling of sparkle.

Scherzinger’s ensemble was complete with a sky-high set of metallic platform heels. Her style included mirrored gold uppers across the curved toe and thin ankle straps, as well as closed counters. Towering thin stiletto heels totaling 6 inches in height finished the set with a soaring height, providing Scherzinger’s ensemble with an extra burst of drama.

However, Scherzinger’s no stranger to a bold footwear moment, either. Earlier in the week, she also wore a vibrant neon yellow miniskirt, crop top, ruffled collar and pointed pumps before judging “The Masked Singer.”

When it comes to footwear, Scherzinger typically goes for bold styles. The “Buttons” musician often wears platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Le Silla. When off-duty, she also prefers boots by Gucci and The Kooples, as well as Fila and Nike sneakers and Crocs clogs.

