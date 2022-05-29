Nicole Scherzinger Elevates a Biker Jacket with Glitzy Dress and Louboutins for London Night Out

Nicole Scherzinger took a nonchalant approach to night-out dressing while out and about in London.

While heading to the restaurant Maine, the Pussycat Doll was glitzy in a silver minidress. The sparkly number featured a strapless silhouette and allover sequins, ideal for a glamorous evening look. Adding a slick edge to the piece was a black leather biker jacket, complete with long sleeves, a belted accent and red lining — which Scherzinger wore draped over her shoulders.

The star finished her outfit with a range of jewelry, including silver hoop earrings, a gold pendant necklace, silver bangle and layered rings. Completing her outfit was a black leather clutch.

Nicole Scherzinger arrives at Maine restaurant in London on May 28, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For footwear, the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” singer slid into a pair of black leather pumps by Christian Louboutin. The sharp style featured triangular toes, as well as soaring stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. Scherzinger’s pair also included Louboutin’s signature glossy red soles — which, in addition to their leather texture, sharply matched her jacket. The pair’s neutral hue allowed Scherzinger’s dress to shine brighter, while providing a slick base for her outfit that was edgy and daring.

A closer look at Scherzinger’s pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Heels like Scherzinger’s are a versatile year-round wardrobe staple. The pair’s longevity comes from its sharp silhouette, as well as sleek thin heels. Most pairs feature stiletto heels, like new styles by Miu Miu, Gianvito Rossi and Jennifer Chamandi. In addition to Scherzinger, stars like Rihanna, Chiara Ferragni and Hailey Bieber have worn pointed heels by Prada, The Attico and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

When it comes to footwear, Scherzinger typically goes for bold styles. The “Buttons” musician often wears platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Le Silla. When off-duty, she also prefers boots by Gucci and The Kooples, as well as Fila and Nike sneakers and Crocs clogs.

Click through the gallery to see Scherzinger and more stars at Coachella 2022.