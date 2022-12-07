Nicole Scherzinger Dances To ‘Made You Look’ in Black Bustier, Latex Leggings & Slick Stiletto Boots

Nicole Scherzinger stepped into the groove in slick style this week, showing her moves with a viral choreography.

The former Pussycat Doll danced in a new Instagram Reel to Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” on Tuesday, wearing a slick all-black ensemble. Her outfit for the occasion featured a set of high-waisted latex leggings, paired with a matching satin crop top that included structured bustier-like cups and cutout straps. Sparkling diamond rings and dangling drop earrings completed her dynamic attire.

Scherzinger completed her dance-ready attire with a set of stiletto-heeled boots. The “Don’t Cha” singer’s footwear of choice encompasses a set of pointed-toe boots with triangular toes and black uppers, which appeared to be crafted in the same glossy material as her leggings for a seamless appearance. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished her ensemble with a slick height boost.

This isn’t Scherzinger’s only slick moment dancing in heels in recent weeks, either. In a late November Instagram Reel, the musician grooved to Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” in an elevator with Luke Evans Olly Murs, Beverley Knight and Leean Rimes, wearing a gold sequined Julien Macdonald gown and metallic platform heels.

When it comes to footwear, Scherzinger typically goes for bold styles. The “Buttons” musician often wears platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Le Silla. When off-duty, she also prefers boots by Gucci and The Kooples, as well as Fila and Nike sneakers and Crocs clogs.

