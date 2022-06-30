Nicole Scherzinger Pops in Red Bikini & Big-Toe Beaded Sandals to Chicly Celebrate Her Birthday With Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger made multiple dramatic outfit changes while celebrating her 44th birthday today.

The former Pussycat Doll was spotted strolling with boyfriend Thom Evans in Mykonos, Greece, for the occasion, wearing a red and white printed bikini top with matching flowing pants. Adding to her look’s beach appeal was a pair of flat sandals with straps covered in white beads that wrapped around the big toe. Scherzinger’s birthday outfit was complete with oversized sunglasses, gold bangles, a delicate necklace, drop earrings and a string of pearls — plus a white leather clutch.

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans stroll in Mykonos, Greece on June 30, 2022. CREDIT: A LONE WOLF / MEGA

Earlier in the day, the “Doll Domination” musician also filmed an Instagram Reel where she wore a white bathrobe, her hair in a tight bun. While dancing and raising another towel up, Scherzinger dropped it — only to cut to a new video, where she wore a dramatic white gown. The piece in question featured a short-sleeved silhouette with a white opaque base, overlaid with intricate swirling embroidery and layered fringe. The dress included a plunging neckline, as well as side and back cutouts; however, giving it a boost of flair was a sheer flowing hem and fringed sleeves.

Scherzinger opted to keep her accessories simple, only accenting her dress with pearl earrings to dance in the clip with Evans — dapperly dressed in a dark suit, bow tie and black leather brogues.

“Droppin’ into my birthday celebrations today like…” she captioned the humorous video, which elicited positive responses and wishes from stars including Darren Kennedy, Gregg Sulkin, Jojo and Julien McDonald.

For footwear, the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” singer’s shoes were not visible. However, it’s likely she slid into a pair of matching or neutral pointed-toe pumps by or strappy sandals. Both styles have become two of her style signatures over the years, often including thin stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height for a sleek height boost. Scherzinger’s no stranger to a bold footwear moment, posing before performing her collaborative single “The Drop” in a set of sparkling silver mesh pumps while in Ibiza last week.

When it comes to footwear, Scherzinger typically goes for bold styles. The “Buttons” musician often wears platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Le Silla. When off-duty, she also prefers boots by Gucci and The Kooples, as well as Fila and Nike sneakers and Crocs clogs.

