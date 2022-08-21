Nicole Richie Brings Colorful Drama in Diana Ross-Inspired Caftan & Sleek Sandals for ‘Making the Cut’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Richie struck a pose on Saturday on Instagram, commemorating the season 3 premiere of Amazon’s “Making the Cut.” The fashion design competition show, judged by Richie, Heidi Klum and Jeremy Scott, finds a group of fashion designers competing to win $1 million and launch their brands on Amazon.

Posing against a brick wall on Instagram, the “Simple Life” star popped in a colorful caftan by Taller Marmo. Her now-sold out “Mrs. Ross” style (inspired by Diana Ross) featured draped pink crepe accented with bright red fringe, complete with a high neckline and waterfall-style hem. The dramatic piece was only accessorized with hammered gold statement earrings, creating an outfit that was distinctly bohemian and packed with ’70s-inspired glamour.

When it came to footwear, Richie finished her outfit with a set of sharp sandals from FNAA 2021 Launch of the Year winner Larroudé. Her $280 Annie style included tan leather uppers with thin slingback and crossed quilted toe straps. The minimalist pair was complete with 3.8-inch stiletto heels, with added comfort from memory foam-cushioned insoles. The style added a clean finish to Richie’s ensemble, allowing its colors to take center stage while remaining versatile to pair with an array of outfits.

Other photos in her post included a group photo of Richie, Klum, Scott and Gunn, wearing a striped sequined gown. She also added a selfie in a pleated metallic bronze top, diamond earrings and gold collar necklace — continuing a glamorous streak that viewers will likely see in upcoming episodes.

Larroudé’s Annie sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Larroudé

Richie is renowned for her glamorous bohemian style, thanks to her early 2000’s work with Rachel Zoe and founder of her own brand, House of Harlow 1960, in 2008. When off-duty, the “Candidly Nicole” star often wears Nike, Adidas and Converse sneakers — though she’s been spotted in flat Balenciaga and Raye slides, as well as heels by Manolo Blahnik. On the red carpet, Richie can be seen in an array of sleek pumps and heeled sandals, often from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Miu Miu.

