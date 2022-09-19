×
Nicole Richie Toasts The End Of Summer in Chic Denim & ‘Delish’ Double Glasses of Wine

By Aaron Royce
Nicole Richie celebrated the end of summer with her own signature style — in a sharp outfit with a dash of humor.

Posing in a new video on Instagram, the House of Harlow 1960 designer wore a chic black turtleneck sweater with glossy black Ray-Ban sunglasses at night ahead of her 41st birthday. Both were paired with a classic set of blue jeans and circular black and white drop earrings. Draped across Richie’s shoulders was an arrow-prince beige and white blanket — which, surprisingly, effortlessly fit into her attire. Her final accessory came in the form of two glasses of white wine, which she drank simultaneously at dinner in the humorous clip.

“Officially closing out the last days of Summer, & last days of being 40,” Richie captioned the video, which gained fanfare in the comments from Rachel Zoe, Sofia Richie, Zoe Saldana and Jamie Mizrahi.

“How was it?” Richie’s friends ask once she sets the glasses down. The star’s one-word reply: “Delish.”

When it came to footwear, Richie’s shoes weren’t visible. However, it’s likely the “Simple Life” star paired her outfit with a comfy pair of sandals or boots — two of her off-duty shoe staples over the years. Richie’s wine night comes after a busy close to the summer season, where she filmed the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s competition series “Making the Cut,” which premiered in August. She also had a busy schedule at New York Fashion Week, presenting House of Harlow 1960’s fall lineup at Revolve Gallery and attending Khaite’s Spring 2023 runway show. Richie concluded her trip in the front row of Tom Ford’s viral Spring 2023 show — dressed in the designer’s white halter dress, a yellow satin clutch and matching heeled sandals — with husband Joel Madden.

Nicole Richie, Tom Ford Fashion Show, Sandals
Nicole Richie attends the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on September 14, 2022.
CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Richie is renowned for her glamorous bohemian style, thanks to her early 2000’s work with Rachel Zoe and founder of her own brand, House of Harlow 1960, in 2008. When off-duty, the “Candidly Nicole” star often wears Nike, Adidas and Converse sneakers — though she’s been spotted in flat Balenciaga and Raye slides, as well as heels by Manolo Blahnik. On the red carpet, Richie can be seen in an array of sleek pumps and heeled sandals, often from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Miu Miu.

Discover Richie’s shoe style over the years in the gallery.

