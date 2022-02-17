Nicole Kidman Gives Schoolgirl Style a Punky Twist for ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover in Bandeau, Mini Skirt and Kitten Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Kidman took a fashion risk for Vanity Fair’s 2022 Hollywood Issue—and it undoubtedly paid off. The actress is one of the iconic editorial’s cover stars this year, along with Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Simu Liu, Idris Elba, Penelope Cruz, Benedict Cumberbatch and MJ Rodriguez.

Posing on the magazine’s surrealist cover, the “Being the Ricardos” star—recently nominated for a Best Actress trophy at the 2022 Oscars—wore a full look from Miu Miu’s viral Spring 2022 collection. Styled by Katie Grand, the 54-year-old actress donned a dark gray bandeau accented with a trouser fly, waistband and pleats detailing—plus white distressed pockets peeking from its hem. Layered over a brown bra, the top was paired with a micro-mini skirt from the same collection with a matching gray tone, pleating and white pocket accents. Kidman’s ensemble was complete with a black leather belt and gray knee-high socks, clearly referencing academic uniform style with a risqué twist.

When it came to shoes, the “Moulin Rouge” star slipped on a pair of Miu Miu’s $1,020 kitten heels. The pumps featured brown and white leather paneled uppers in the style of penny loafers, as well as sharp pointed toes and thin slingback straps. The style’s preppy nature further stemmed from black varnished kitten heels, which totaled 1.7 inches in height. The pair added a sharp element to Kidman’s revamped school uniform-inspired outfit, giving it a dressier appearance. The same pair has even been worn by Hailey Bieber in the brand’s Spring 2022 campaign.

Miu Miu’s leather kitten heel pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miu Miu

Kitten heels have been a longstanding trend in the shoe world since returning to the scene in the mid-2010's. Most styles feature rounded or pointed toes, as well as thin heels totaling 1-2 inches in height for easy wear.

When it comes to shoes, Kidman’s style is bold and detailed. The “Hours” actress often wears colorful and strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from brands like Jimmy Choo, Chloe Gosselin and Aquazzura, among numerous others. Her off-duty style is still chic in a casual sense, including flats, gladiator sandals and the occasional monochrome sneaker. Kidman’s a fashion star outside of her anticipated red carpet appearances, spotted in Fashion Month front rows and appearing in Chanel, Omega and Jimmy Choo campaigns over the years.

