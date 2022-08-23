Nicole Kidman Goes Full Diesel With Choppy Red Blunt Bangs Haircut, Twisted Denim, Baggy Boots & More for ‘The Perfect Magazine’

Nicole Kidman affirmed her “icon” status in bold style as The Perfect Magazine’s September 2022 issue — its third — as the title’s covergirl and Perfect Icon recipient.

Posing for Zhong Lin’s lens, as seen on Instagram, Kidman wore a wide range of outfits from Diesel. Designed by Glenn Martens, her cover ensemble featured a multicolored knit crop top with Y2K-esque graphics, including “After Late” and “Five” lettering. Finishing her Katie Grand-styled outfit was a wraparound gray micro-miniskirt covered in acrylic panels and centered with a silver “D” logo buckle. The AMC Theatre ambassador also debuted a new tone of fiery red hair for the occasion, complete with a half-chin-length bob in front to create a choppy appearance.

Kidman’s other outfits were equally daring, including a zip-up denim bustier and distressed drawstring-waistband jeans, multicolored patchwork jeans and a keyhole crop top, an oversized brown leather jacket with sheepskin trim and a linear-printed dress overlaid with a purple print of a naked human body.

The Oscar winner’s ensembles also included a black low-rise knit skirt and cropped bomber jacket, as well as a ruched front-draped bodysuit, by Y/Project. Her accessories were minimal, primarily including a camcorder, denim gloves, metallic green post earrings and a sculptural black and white scarf.

Complementing Kidman’s outfits were equally sleek footwear. In one photo, she can be seen in a set of brown suede pumps with pointed split toes and thin ankle straps. Another finds her in a pair of daring black leather boots, featuring pointed toes, stiletto heels and baggy slouched thigh-high uppers — similar to pairs seen on Martens’ past Y/Project runways.

When it comes to shoes, Kidman’s style is bold and detailed. The “Hours” actress often wears colorful and strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from brands like Jimmy Choo, Chloe Gosselin and Aquazzura, among numerous others. Her off-duty style is still chic in a casual sense, including flats, gladiator sandals and the occasional monochrome sneaker. Kidman’s a fashion star outside of her anticipated red carpet appearances, spotted in Fashion Month front rows and appearing in Chanel, Omega and Jimmy Choo campaigns over the years.

