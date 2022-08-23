Nicole Ari Parker Slips Into Mesh Sneakers and Cargo Jumpsuit for Airport Pickup with Her Daughter

Nicole Ari Parker took to social media to share a sweet family moment on Monday.

While getting picked up at the airport by her daughter, Sophie Kodjoe, the “And Just Like That…” star shared a photo on Instagram of the duo walking outside. Captured by husband Boris Kodjoe, Parker wore a white jumpsuit with long sleeves, legs and front breast pockets. Completing her outfit was a silver watch, chunky headphones, sunglasses and a Gucci shopping bag — plus a printed head wrap from her own line, Gymwrap.

Sophie complemented her mom in a similarly relaxed outfit, featuring a striped crop top beneath an oversized black zip-up hoodie and sweatpants.

“Cakes & Mommy,” Parker captioned the photo. “Thanks for picking me up from the airport..#missedyousomuch.”

When it came to footwear, the “Real Husbands of Hollywood” star wore a pair of white mesh sneakers. The athletic set appeared to include a lace-up silhouette with paneled uppers and textured black rubber soles. Her style also matched Sophie’s — a pair of white leather sneakers with perforated toes — adding to the duo’s coordinating mother-daughter moment.

This wasn’t Parker’s only sporty moment this month, either. Earlier last week, she also posed atop a mountain after hiking with her Hiker Chicks group in an orange athletic dress and gray sneakers.

Parker’s shoe style is bold and eclectic, much like her “And Just Like That…” character Lisa Todd Wexley. The star’s red carpet ensembles often include metallic, colorful and sparkly open-toed pumps and sandals, hailing from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Tom Ford and SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. As Wexley, Parker has also donned a range of statement shoes, including textured and bright boots and pumps by Saint Laurent, Moschino, Giuseppe Zanotti and numerous top brands. Her off-duty ensembles include boots from independent labels like A Plan Application and Stivali, as well as Tory Burch sandals and Off-White sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see celebrity arrivals at the ‘And Just Like That’ premiere.