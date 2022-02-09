Nicole Ari Parker Sleekly Revamps Jacket as a Dress With Fishnet Heels at Jimmy Choo x Mugler Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Ari Parker gave her bohemian style a sleek side for the Jimmy Choo x Mugler event in Los Angeles this week. The launch for the new shoe collaboration—as seen in Mugler’s Spring 2022 runway film—included stars like Megan Fox, Dixie D’Amelio and Maddie Ziegler, as well as a special performance by Chloe Bailey.

The “And Just Like That…” star arrived at Terminal 27 with husband Boris Kodjoe in an oversized black silk bomber, which she wore as a minidress. Worn slightly unzipped for an off-the-shoulder look, Parker’s outerwear included a wide silhouette and ballooned sleeves with textured floral accents. The actress’ ensemble was complete with a knotted black turban and delicate diamond necklaces.

Nicole Ari Parker attends the Jimmy Choo x Mugler event in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Zack Whitford/Courtesy of Jimmy Choo/BFA

For footwear, Parker slipped into a pair of sharp black pumps. Her style appeared to feature a pointed-toe silhouette with suede uppers, as well as wide ankle straps accented with ribbons. Her shoes were further elevated with stiletto heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height. Her look was complete with frontal fishnet uppers, giving her look a sultry appearance. They also showed a new twist on the “naked shoe” trend, which has seen styles with numerous laces, PVC accents and additional revealing details popularized in recent weeks.

Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker and Jaime Wynn attend the Jimmy Choo x Mugler event in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Zack Whitford/Courtesy of Jimmy Choo/BFA

A closer look at Parker’s pumps. CREDIT: Zack Whitford/Courtesy of Jimmy Choo/BFA

Pointed-toe pumps are fully revived and back in shoe rotations, sparking a desire for glamour and dressing up. Styles like Parker’s, which feature triangular toes and stiletto heels, have become the most popular iterations. In addition to Parker, stars like Hilary Duff, Dakota Johnson and Madelaine Petsch have been spotted in pairs by Dior, Andrea Wazen and Manolo Blahnik in recent weeks.

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe attend the Jimmy Choo x Mugler event in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Zack Whitford/Courtesy of Jimmy Choo/BFA

The Jimmy Choo x Mugler collection is undeniably sleek. Celebrating Choo’s craftsmanship and Mugler’s historic legacy, the Casey Cadwallader and Sandra Choi blended sultry and slick details with sharp silhouettes and a dash of glamour. Sheer sock boots featured black, red and neon green colorways prints, and even a dash of silver glitter. Sandals featured lace-up straps, PVC and crystal ball-accented thong straps, while pumps included wrapped or buckled straps. Nearly every style in the collection featured a pointed-toe silhouette for added sharpness, complete with stiletto heels. The collection, which retails for $1,050-$3,995, is now available on JimmyChoo.com.

