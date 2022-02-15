Nicole Ari Parker Takes a Risk in Lace Catsuit, Feather Coat and Over-the-Knee Boots at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

Nicole Ari Parker swapped her bohemian style for a stylishly daring outfit at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 runway show. The actress sat in a front row that included Zion Moreno, Lala Anthony and Duckie Thot for the show—which included Julia Fox and Chloe Cherry as models—at the Downtown Association Club in lower Manhattan.

The “And Just Like That…” star arrived in one of Smith’s signature sheer catsuits, which included long sleeves and legs. The black one-piece also featured a lacy texture, giving it a lingerie-esque appearance. The daring look was nearly fully covered by a large black feathered coat, giving it a burst of texture and added drama.

Nicole Ari Parker attends LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show on Feb. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

For footwear, Parker slipped on a pair of black over-the-knee boots. The leather pair featured slightly rounded toes, and likely included stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The style instantly streamlined her look, while creating a monochrome appearance.

Ducky Thot and Nicole Ari Parker attend LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show on Feb. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 collection followed his distinctly slick and sexy brand aesthetic, featuring elements elevating garments to utterly risqué status. This season, the designer’s staple catsuits were given a matte treatment in black, blue and red hues, plus sultry front hip cutouts. Details like allover sequins, multiple cutouts and sheer textures ran throughout the collection, which included sheer gowns, asymmetric dresses, bodysuits and micro-mini skirts. All combined in the finale look: a sheer red tulle gown with a flowing train, long sleeves and bodysuit-esque hip cutouts.

Over-the-knee boots like Parker’s are a top style during the winter season, due to their sleek, streamlined shape and high coverage. Most pairs often feature neutral uppers in block or stiletto-heeled silhouettes. In addition to Parker, stars like Fox, Nicki Minaj and Khloe Kardashian have also worn bold over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga, Voyette and Gucci in recent weeks.

Nicole Ari Parker attends LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show on Feb. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Parker’s shoe style is bold and eclectic, much like her “And Just Like That…” character Lisa Todd Wexley. The star’s red carpet ensembles often include metallic, colorful and sparkly open-toed pumps and sandals, hailing from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Tom Ford and SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. As Wexley, Parker has also donned a range of statement shoes, including textured and bright boots and pumps by Saint Laurent, Moschino, Giuseppe Zanotti and numerous top brands. Her off-duty ensembles include boots from independent labels like A Plan Application and Stivali, as well as Tory Burch sandals and Off-White sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see celebrity arrivals at the ‘And Just Like That’ premiere.