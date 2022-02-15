×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Nicole Ari Parker Takes a Risk in Lace Catsuit, Feather Coat and Over-the-Knee Boots at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Ducky Thot, Nicole Ari Parker
Boris Kodjoe,Nicole Ari Parker
Cathy Ang
Niall Cunningham
Sara Ramirez
View Gallery 17 Images

Nicole Ari Parker swapped her bohemian style for a stylishly daring outfit at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 runway show. The actress sat in a front row that included Zion Moreno, Lala Anthony and Duckie Thot for the show—which included Julia Fox and Chloe Cherry as models—at the Downtown Association Club in lower Manhattan.

The “And Just Like That…” star arrived in one of Smith’s signature sheer catsuits, which included long sleeves and legs. The black one-piece also featured a lacy texture, giving it a lingerie-esque appearance. The daring look was nearly fully covered by a large black feathered coat, giving it a burst of texture and added drama.

Related

Everything to Know About New York Fashion Week's Fall 2022 Season

Julia Fox Walks the Runway at New York Fashion Week in Cut-Out Dress for LaQuan Smith

Christian Cowan Hosts the Highest Fashion Show 100 Floors Up at New York Fashion Week

Nicole Ari Parker, LaQuan Smith, NYFW, New York Fashion Week, fashion show, runway show, Julia Fox, Chloe Cherry, Lae catsuit, catsuit, boots, black boots, over-the-knee boots, leather boots, stiletto boots, feather coat
Nicole Ari Parker attends LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show on Feb. 14, 2022.
CREDIT: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

For footwear, Parker slipped on a pair of black over-the-knee boots. The leather pair featured slightly rounded toes, and likely included stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The style instantly streamlined her look, while creating a monochrome appearance.

Nicole Ari Parker, LaQuan Smith, NYFW, New York Fashion Week, fashion show, runway show, Julia Fox, Chloe Cherry, Lae catsuit, catsuit, boots, black boots, over-the-knee boots, leather boots, stiletto boots, feather coat
Ducky Thot and Nicole Ari Parker attend LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show on Feb. 14, 2022.
CREDIT: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 collection followed his distinctly slick and sexy brand aesthetic, featuring elements elevating garments to utterly risqué status. This season, the designer’s staple catsuits were given a matte treatment in black, blue and red hues, plus sultry front hip cutouts. Details like allover sequins, multiple cutouts and sheer textures ran throughout the collection, which included sheer gowns, asymmetric dresses, bodysuits and micro-mini skirts. All combined in the finale look: a sheer red tulle gown with a flowing train, long sleeves and bodysuit-esque hip cutouts.

Over-the-knee boots like Parker’s are a top style during the winter season, due to their sleek, streamlined shape and high coverage. Most pairs often feature neutral uppers in block or stiletto-heeled silhouettes. In addition to Parker, stars like Fox, Nicki Minaj and Khloe Kardashian have also worn bold over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga, Voyette and Gucci in recent weeks.

Nicole Ari Parker, LaQuan Smith, NYFW, New York Fashion Week, fashion show, runway show, Julia Fox, Chloe Cherry, Lae catsuit, catsuit, boots, black boots, over-the-knee boots, leather boots, stiletto boots, feather coat
Nicole Ari Parker attends LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show on Feb. 14, 2022.
CREDIT: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Parker’s shoe style is bold and eclectic, much like her “And Just Like That…” character Lisa Todd Wexley. The star’s red carpet ensembles often include metallic, colorful and sparkly open-toed pumps and sandals, hailing from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Tom Ford and SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. As Wexley, Parker has also donned a range of statement shoes, including textured and bright boots and pumps by Saint Laurent, Moschino, Giuseppe Zanotti and numerous top brands. Her off-duty ensembles include boots from independent labels like A Plan Application and Stivali, as well as Tory Burch sandals and Off-White sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see celebrity arrivals at the ‘And Just Like That’ premiere.

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad