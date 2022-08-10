Nicky Hilton Blossoms at Tessa Hilton’s Baby Shower in Floral Day Dress & Strapped Espadrille Wedges

Nicky Hilton was in full bloom at Tessa Hilton’s baby shower, which she co-hosted with mother Kathy Hilton at an oceanfront home in Malibu, Calif. The duo were joined at the intimate occasion on Sunday by star friends including Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet, Faye Resnick, Christine Chiu and Crystal Kung Minkoff. The occasion was sponsored by Casa Del Sol Tequila, Elizabeth Arden, Rad & Refined and Evite, as well as jewelry designer Lisi Lerch.

For the event, where Hilton — who just welcomed her third child in July — played a sandbox treasure hunt filled with Lerch’s jewelry, she wore a white tiered midi dress covered in a blooming pink and green floral print. Her ensemble was complete with a smocked A-line bodice and flounced straps. The French Sole designer finished her outfit with stud earrings, a studded pink leather Valentino top-handle bag and her diamond wedding ring. Tessa was elegantly dressed for the occasion as well, donning a pink lace maxi dress with woven espadrilles and gold drop earrings.

Nicky Hilton attends Tessa Hilton’s baby shower in Malibu on Aug. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mark von Holden/Shutterstock

Nicky Hilton and Tessa Hilton attend Tessa Hilton’s baby shower in Malibu, Calif., on Aug. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mark von Holden/Shutterstock

For footwear, Hilton elegantly completed her ensemble with a set of low-heeled wedges. The “365 Style” author’s espadrille style featured woven raffia outsoles totaling at least 3 inches in height, along with rounded toes crafted from cream canvas. Finishing the set were matching straps that wrapped around Hilton’s ankles, tied at the sides in chic knots.

A closer look at Hilton’s espadrilles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mark von Holden/Shutterstock

Christine Chiu, Tessa Hilton and Nicky Hilton attend Tessa Hilton’s baby shower in Malibu on Aug. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Mark von Holden/Shutterstock

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years first in the spotlight. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

