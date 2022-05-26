Nicky Hilton Blossoms in Thong Sandals & Floral Day Dress for Pregnancy Photoshoot

Nicky Hilton was the picture of springtime style while posing for a maternity photoshoot in New York City.

On Thursday afternoon, the French Sole collaborator posed in a flowing white maxi dress. The off-the-shoulder number, which included lightly flounced sleeves and a strapless neckline, was covered in a deep blue toile floral print for a romantic finish.

Hilton accessorized minimally, only caring a bouquet of white and pink-tipped roses.

Nicky Hilton poses for a pregnancy photoshoot in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Hilton’s footwear of choice was equally summer-worthy. The “365 Style” author boosted her look in a pair of brown leather sandals. The thong-strap style appeared to include a thin front thong strap, as well as a side strap for added support. Grounding Hilton’s outfit were short block heels.

Nicky Hilton poses for a pregnancy photoshoot in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Hilton’s thong sandals. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Thong-strap sandals like Hilton’s are an easy way to boost a warm weather look, no matter how dressy or casual. Neutral pairs with thin straps and either flat or short-heeled soles are top picks during this season due to their minimalist silhouettes and abilities to easily be slid on and off. In addition to Hilton, stars including Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa have worn Chanel, Coperni and Miu Miu sandals in recent weeks as well.

Hilton’s pregnancy photoshoot wasn’t the only occasion where she’s dressed her baby bump in florals, either. Just last week, the socialite donned a silky blue Oscar de la Renta dress covered in colorful blooms, paired with coordinating pointed-toe heels topped with whimsical crystal bows — which she captured in a mirror selfie on Instagram.

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years first in the spotlight. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s French Sole collection for the Spring 2022 season.