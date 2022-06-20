Nicky Hilton Gives Thong Sandals a Flourish With Husband in Romantic Dress & Hermés Kelly Bag

Nicky Hilton was the picture of summer style while strolling in New York City with her husband, James Rothschild, who’s she expecting her third child with.

On Sunday afternoon, the French Sole collaborator — who made a splash this weekend at Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration — took a walk in SoHo in a flowing white maxi dress. The number, including a flounced neckline, was covered in a light blue toile print for a romantic finish. Following her affinity for color coordination, Hilton also carried a sky-blue Hermés Kelly handbag with gold hardware and tied a matching cashmere sweater around her shoulders. Completing her look was a thin silver bracelet and a pair of round sunglasses — plus her daughter’s neon pink scooter.

Nicky Hilton strolls in SoHo in New York City on June 19, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Hilton’s footwear of choice was equally summer-worthy. The “365 Style” author boosted her look in a pair of beige thong sandals. The minimalist style featured thin pale pink front straps, allowing for breathability against the summer heat while making Hilton’s dress the focal point.

Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild stroll in SoHo in New York City on June 19, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Thong-strap sandals like Hilton’s are an easy way to boost a warm weather look, no matter how dressy or casual. Neutral pairs with thin straps and either flat or short-heeled soles are top picks during this season due to their minimalist silhouettes and abilities to easily be slid on and off. In addition to Hilton, stars including Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa have worn Chanel, Coperni and Miu Miu sandals in recent weeks as well.

Though her affinity for sharp heels — especially Manolo Blahnik’s — is legendary, Hilton’s no stranger to the casual style. The star wore a similar pair of flat sandals — also with a flowing floral dress — while posing for a pregnancy photoshoot earlier this season.

Nicky Hilton poses for a pregnancy photoshoot in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years first in the spotlight. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

