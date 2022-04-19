Pregnant Nicky Hilton Goes Pretty in Purple in Iridescent Bow Pumps and Lacy Dress in Palm Beach

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicky Hilton swapped pink-purple to new heights while vacationing in Florida with her family over the weekend.

The socialite posed at a resort in Palm Beach wearing a strapless purple dress. The violet piece featured a V-shaped neckline and a midi-length hem, complete with an allover white and light blue lace print. Completing Hilton’s look was a set of blue floral earrings, complementing her dress’ color palette — and cementing her penchant for coordinated dressing.

The shoe designer — who just launched a sustainable collection with French Sole — also went purple with a pair of coordinating leather pumps. Featuring a faint iridescent metallic hue, the style included triangular toes topped with delicate bows. Completing the set were stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, giving her sweet ensemble a sleek twist while creating a monochrome moment.

Slick pumps like Hilton’s are a versatile style that’s earned its spot in wardrobes worldwide, due to triangular toes and stiletto heels that sharpen any ensemble. New styles from brands like Sam Edelman, Ted Baker and Calvin Klein have also been released to high acclaim over the years in a variety of heights and finishes. In recent weeks, stars like Lady Gaga, Meghan Markle and Julia Fox have also slipped on Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin heels as well.

The star herself has made pointed-toe heels one of her go-to styles over the years. In fact, she even wore a sharp black pair to Vanity Fair’s Oscars party earlier this season.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years first in the spotlight. The “Paris in Love” star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

Discover Hilton’s Spring 2022 collection for French Sole in the gallery.

Boost your spring looks with purple pumps.

