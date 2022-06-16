Nicky Hilton Shares Her Favorite Alice + Olivia Memories in Blue Goddess Dress and Mesh Mules at ‘A + O’ Prom

Nicky Hilton memorably looked back at her favorite moments with designer Stacey Bendet while attending Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration.

While posing with Bendet on the step-and-repeat — where the designer even kissed her baby bump, as seen on Instagram — Hilton wore a deep blue maxi dress from Alice + Olivia’s Spring collection. The $550 dress featured allover pleating and a sleek keyhole cutout, attached to shiny gold chain straps. Finishing Hilton’s summerylook were Manolo Blahnik’s $1,595 bejeweled gold Lurum mules with mesh toes and stiletto heels.

Nicky Hilton attends Alice + Olivia's 20th anniversary celebration at The Close East Lawn in New York City on June 15, 2022.

Stacey Bendet kisses Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s stomach at Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration at The Close East Lawn in New York City on June 15, 2022. CREDIT: Christian Lora/Image Press Agency / MEGA

While celebrating the festivities, the philanthropist exclusively spoke with FN about her love for Bendet and her colorful fashion designs.

“I have known Stacey since she started this business 20 years ago. So, to see what she has done with this brand is so inspiring and impressive,” gushed Hilton. “I love her aesthetic, I love her style. She’s the best friend, mother, businesswoman, philanthropist and supports other women — she’s the best. This party is such a testament to her, just so fun and wild and cool. I love it.”

Nicky Hilton attends Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration at The Close East Lawn in New York City on June 15, 2022. CREDIT: Christian Lora/Image Press Agency / MEGA

As a longtime friend of Bendet and her brand, Hilton has a deep understanding of Alice + Olivia. The “365 Style” author attributes Bendet’s success to her widespread variety, as she creates designs that appeal to, for example, Gen Z stars, Hilton’s own mother and mother-in-law.

“I think she just makes something for everybody,” Hilton said. “She caters to everyone, and her fit is so beautiful. She just makes great party dresses, jeans, pants, tops — I mean, she does it all.”

Nicky Hilton attends Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration at The Close East Lawn in New York City on June 15, 2022. CREDIT: Christian Lora/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Bendet toasted Alice + Olivia’s 20th with a prom-themed soirée, also allowing Hilton to reminisce on her own prom memories.

“I hosted the afterparty. The New York Hilton penthouse — that was fun,” shares Hilton. “I wore Versace. I just remember we couldn’t wait to get to the afterparty. It was all about the afterparty.”

Alice + Olivia celebrated its 20th anniversary with an “A + O Prom”-themed party on The Close East Lawn in New York City. The event included performances by DJ Kiss and Gracie Abrams, as well as numerous photo activations, a Polaroid station and customizable hoodies. The occasion’s star-studded guest list also featured Nicky Hilton, Busy Phillips, Ariana DeBose, Ella Emhoff, Lea Michele, AnnaLynne McCord and more. The event was further marked by designer Stacey Bendet receiving a Mayoral Proclamation by the City of New York from Eric Adams, deeming June 15 as Alice + Olivia Day.

