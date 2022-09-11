Nicky Hilton Goes Wild in Leopard Cutout Dress and Sharp Pumps at Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation

Nicky Hilton brought truly wild style to New York Fashion Week while attending Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation.

Hilton entered the Highline Stages for the occasion in a metallic midi-length dress. The “365 Style” author’s pleated style featured a flowing skirt, as well as draped sleeves and two side cutouts that knotted in the center to create a plunging neckline. Giving the piece a wild finish was an allover leopard print, creating a single punchy statement.

Nicky Hilton attends Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation at Highland Stages during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

When it came to shoes, Hilton opted for a glamorous and chic finish to her outfit with a pair of black pumps. Her glossy patent leather style featured triangular pointed toes, complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The pair earned an elegant spin from front straps covered in sparkling crystals, mimicking a Mary Jane silhouette while remaining edgy and slick.

Nicky Hilton attends Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation at Highland Stages during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation, “House of Alice + Olivia,” featured an array of prints and textures inspired by Bendet’s experience decorating her home in 2021. The Spring collection included a variety of whimsical floral and zebra prints across blouses, skirts and dresses, while separates including crystal-embellished minidresses and tops, tulle gowns and an array of tailored blazers, suits and denim added a grungy chic finish. Each piece also matched or complemented individually decorated rooms, ranging from luxe gardens to colorful music and bedrooms.

“It’s modern femininity, where women can mix and match collection pieces. Make them more fun, youthful, livelier,” Bendet said in a statement. “You should always dress to match the room you’re going to be in. Your outfit is the iconic moment that it’s meant to be in a room that is it in.”

Models pose in Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years first in the spotlight. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

