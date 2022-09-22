Nicky Hilton is Chicly Cheerful in Tweed Minidress & Cap-Toe Pumps at the Museum of Ice Cream

Leave it to Nicky Hilton to make ice cream chic! The star arrived in her signature classic style for a Tuesday afternoon ice cream social, which she co-hosted — where else? — at the Museum of Ice Cream with nonprofit Gods Love We Deliver.

On Sunday afternoon, the French Sole collaborator stepped out in New York City in a white tweed minidress. Printed in a navy and black houndstooth plaid pattern, the sleeveless piece was given a glamorous update with a crystal-trimmed collar, creating an effect mimicking a statement necklace. Hilton completed her ensemble with a sparkling diamond chain-link bracelet and timeless pearl stud earrings. As a longtime New Yorker — after all, she even dedicated her Icon Award at the 2021 FNAA’s to the city itself — Hilton naturally struck a pose at the Museum’s Metro train car-esque photo opp, as well.

Nicky Hilton hosts an ice cream social with Gods Love We Deliver at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City on Sept. 20, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Finishing Hilton’s outfit with a preppy spin was a set of cap-toed pumps. The “Paris in Love” star’s Chanel pair featured white leather uppers with black color-blocked pointed toes. Giving the set a whimsical twist were thin black leather strips entwined in silver chains, which encircled each shoe’s opening. Thick heels totaling 2-3 inches in height finished the set, solidifying Hilton’s footwear as both chic and practical.

A closer look at Hilton’s pumps. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The event marked the continuation of an especially fashionable month for Hilton. The star was spotted throughout New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2023 shows, sitting in the front rows for brands including Monse, Pamella Roland, Pabal Gurung and Markarian.

Nicky Hilton hosts an ice cream social with Gods Love We Deliver at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City on Sept. 20, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years first in the spotlight. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s French Sole collection for the Spring 2022 season.