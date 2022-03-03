Nicki Minaj Strikes a Pose in Short Shorts, Fishnets and Daring Platform Boots for Marc Jacobs’ Heaven Line

Nicki Minaj’s latest role? Marc Jacobs campaign star. The musician posed in the designer’s latest Harley Weir-shot imagery for his genderless brand Heaven, which released its new collection on Thursday.

The “Itty Bitty Piggy” singer donned black fishnet tights for the occasion, layered beneath a matching pair of slim-fitting short shorts. Styled by Danielle Emerson, the bottoms were paired with a white cropped T-shirt that featured graphic “Heaven” lettering and a hot pink two-headed teddy bear logo. Layered multicolored beaded necklaces, plus a bold yellow wig with bangs, finished Minaj’s look.

When it came to shoes, Minaj’s look was given pure punk vibes with one of the season’s most daring platforms: Marc Jacobs’ Kiki boots. The vintage style, hailing from Jacobs’ Fall 2016 collection, featured 4-inch platform soles, 6.75-inch block heels and numerous thin buckled straps. The leather pair has recently surged in popularity, worn by stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga and Ava Max. The boots gave Minaj a major height boost, enhancing her look’s ’90s grunge.

However, these weren’t the only towering heels Minaj wore in the campaign. She also strapped on a set of Jacobs’ Spring 2017 platform sandals, which featured 8-inch platform soles and thick heels with straps accented by studs and flowers. Paired with a printed bustier top, matching pants and pink highlights, Minaj’s ensemble remained edgy while recalling her colorful early 2010’s-era hairstyles.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style Minaj hasn’t worn. The “Other Woman” actress’ recent pairs have included thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. Her off-duty looks regularly feature slides and chunky sandals from Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton and Celine. Minaj is also a star on the fashion scene from her bold and colorful attire over the years, even commanding front row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and more. She also has collaborated on clothing lines and accessories with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years as well.

Click through the gallery to see Minaj’s best onstage looks over the years.