Nicki Minaj’s Secret Agent Style Includes Sheer Dress, Pink Feathers and Thigh-High Boots in New Music Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicki Minaj brought a Barbie-worthy take to spy style in her new music video with Lil Baby, “Do We Have A Problem?” The clip sees Minaj as a top secret agent sparring with criminal Hardrict (Lil Baby) to infiltrate an auction, with a surprise twist at the end.

While starring as Agent Nic in the new video, the “Tusa” singer covertly dressed for a top secret mission in a pink tulle Atelier Zuhra coat. Covered in feather accents, the whimsical custom outerwear played into Minaj’s penchant for pink and theatrical garments. The bold coat was layered over a black bodysuit beneath a sheer black dress. Complete with black lacy thigh holsters and oversized sunglasses, Minaj proved that even top secret agents can be glam, too.

When it came to footwear, the “Va Va Voom” singer donned a pair of black over-the-knee boots by Voyette. The $580 Chie style featured black leather uppers, complete with pointed toes. For a glamorous touch, the pair also included nine rows of sparkling crystal accents, creating a striped silhouette. Minaj’s boots were complete with daring 4-inch stiletto heels, adding a sleek touch to her bold ensemble.

Voyette’s Chie boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Voyette

This wasn’t the only statement-making outfit Minaj wore in the “Do We Have A Problem?” video. The musician also donned an array of button-up, colorful and latex dresses by Alexander Wang, Balmain and Vex Clothing. The star’s shoe wardrobe throughout is equally sleek, featuring sky-high pumps and boots from Balenciaga and Tom Ford. You can view her bold looks in the video, below.

Over-the-knee boots like Minaj’s are a top style during the winter season, due to their sleek, streamlined shape and high coverage. Most pairs, similarly to new styles by Coach, Isabel Marant and Stella McCartney, often feature neutral uppers in block or stiletto-heeled silhouettes. In addition to Minaj, stars like Julia Fox, Irina Shayk and Khloe Kardashian have also worn bold over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga, Chanel and Gucci in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style Minaj hasn’t worn. The “Other Woman” actress’ recent pairs have included thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. Her off-duty looks regularly feature slides and chunky sandals from Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton and Celine. Minaj is also a star on the fashion scene from her bold and colorful attire over the years, even commanding front row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and more. She also has collaborated on clothing lines and accessories with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years as well.

Elevate your winter looks with slick boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Fenindy boots, $92 (was $230).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Maryana boots, $238.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Lainee boots, $34 (was 40).