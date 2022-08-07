Nicki Minaj Reunites with Drake in Green Leggings and Logomania Sneakers

Nicki Minaj cemented her love for logos — and longtime friendships — while reuniting with Drake this week.

During OVO Fest 2022 in Toronto on Saturday, the duo posed for photos on Instagram together at the Budweiser Stage alongside Lil Wayne, creating a “Young Money” reunion — named for Wayne’s record label Young Money Entertainment, which is how the trio met in 2010.

For the occasion, Minaj wore a set of kelly green leggings with purple panels, as well as a matching top. Her slim-fitting athleisure set was paired with layered diamond bracelets, rings, a watch and a necklace featuring a large “Barbie” pendant — as well as a neon pink baseball cap. A green and white cylindrical monogrammed Louis Vuitton “Papillon” handbag finished the “Pink Friday” musician’s look.

“From a clash man ah murda a p-$$y pon spot,” Minaj captioned a photo of the friends, referencing Skillibeng’s 2022 song “Whap Whap.” Skillibeng, in addition to Wayne and Odell Beckham Jr., were also present for the occasion.

Complementing Minaj’s outfit was Drake, wearing a golden yellow and red hoodie over a pair of black running shorts with matching Nike socks and chunky sneakers.

When it came to shoes, Minaj continued her logo affair in a set of Vuitton sneakers. Matching her handbag, the “Itty Bitty Piggy” singer’s footwear featured a chunky silhouette with white and green uppers, accented by logo-covered panels. Completing the lace-up silhouette were large tongues and exaggerated outsoles trimmed with white and gray rubber. The set complemented Minaj’s green outfit while also matching her handbag, creating a sporty and monochrome appearance.

However, this wasn’t the “Starships” singer’s only bold shoe moment this month. Last week, Minaj shared a Reel on Instagram, featuring a compilation of twerking videos to announce her next musical project. For the occasion, she wore a short black bodysuit beneath a utilitarian pink cargo vest, as well as matching Dior slides and the brand’s Vibe bowling bag.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style Minaj hasn’t worn. The “Other Woman” actress’ recent pairs have included thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. Her off-duty looks regularly feature slides and chunky sandals from Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton and Celine.

Minaj is also a star on the fashion scene from her bold and colorful attire over the years, even commanding front row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and more. She also has collaborated on clothing lines and accessories with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years as well.

