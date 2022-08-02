Nelly Furtado Hits High Notes Singing in Y2K Mules & Daring Black Dress With Drake at October World Weekend

Nelly Furtado returned to the stage for a special performance, courtesy of Drake’s new October World Weekend concert series. The musician performed with Drake to kick off the series, with the duo covering her hit early 2000s songs “I’m Like a Bird” and “Promiscuous.”

While performing 2000 anthem “I’m Like a Bird,” as seen in a clip shared to Instagram, Furtado wore a black knee-length dress with an asymmetric neckline, featuring a sleeveless silhouette with two straps of different widths. The number gained a daring edge from a lace-up side that split into a thigh-high slit. Finishing Furtado’s ensemble were shiny drop earrings and a chain necklace.

“Homie pigeons,” Furtado captured the nostalgic clip, where her and Drake performed the song — with the audience enthusiastically singing along.

Furtado completed her outfit with a set of black mules, featuring two thin front straps and stiletto heels totaling 2-3 inches in height. Squared toes completed the pair, streamlining the musician’s outfit and providing a dash of distinctly early 2000s flair to her ensemble. Indeed, square-toed mules have been on the rise within the high heel renaissance, with new pairs released in summer collections by Sam Edelman, Rebecca Minkoff and Neil J. Rodgers with silhouettes ranging from thong-style to wide slip-on straps.

When it comes to shoes, Furtado has opted for strappy sandals and mules with metallic tones or accents in the past. She’s also been spotted on the red carpet in shiny and neutral platform pumps. However, off-duty, her ensembles frequently include low-heeled black boots in ankle and calf-high silhouettes.

