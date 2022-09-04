Natasha Lyonne Goes Mod in Platform Bow Heels and Skirt Suiting at Venice Film Festival 2022

Natasha Lyonne embraced ’60s-inspired style while arriving at the Hotel Excelsior during the Venice Film Festival.

Stepping off a boat with Kelsey Lu on Sunday, Lyonne was spotted in a black-and-white gingham-printed Miu Miu miniskirt, cinched by a black webbing belt Adding to her ensemble was a matching blazer embroidered with “Miu Miu” lettering on its breast pocket, draped over her shoulders like a cape. Lyonne’s outfit was finished with a square-necked black top and quilted white leather mini bag. Completing her look with a retro finish were white cat-eye sunglasses, accented by a swinging silver glasses chain.

Natasha Lyonne and Kelsey Lu arrive at the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lyonne’s ensemble was finished with a pair of black satin platform sandals, also by Miu Miu. The $1,220 open-toed style featured thin ankle straps, bow-accented toe straps and thick platform soles for a feminine appearance. Completing the pair were thin 5.3-inch heels, giving Lyonne a height boost that was chic and sleek.

A closer look at Lyonne’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Miu Miu’s satin platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miu Miu

The “Orange is the New Black” star’s footwear bore remarkable similarity to the black satin platforms she wore on Saturday, also by Miu Miu, for the brand’s “Miu Miu Women’s Tales” event. While hitting the red carpet on this occasion, Lyonne wore the brand’s $2,050 platform sandals with curved toe straps, ankle straps and thin 5.31-inch heels, all covered in sparkling black crystals. Her look was complete with a black beaded and feather-trimmed minidress, rectangular clutch, layered bracelets, thin earrings and crystal-lined sunglasses, all by Miu Miu.

Natasha Lyonne attends the “Miu Miu Women’s Tales” photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

