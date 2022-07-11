Natalia Bryant Blooms in Floral Gown and Sharp Sandals at Dolce and Gabbana’s Alta Moda Show

Natalia Bryant put her best foot forward while in Italy, attending Dolce and Gabbana’s Fall 2022 Alta Mood show with her mom, Vanessa Bryant.

Prior to arriving to the show in Sicily, Bryant with stylist Mariel Haenn on Instagram in a strapless black Dolce and Gabbana gown. The piece featured a lace-trimmed bodice split by a string of black eyelets with a long cord woven up its front, parted at the thigh to create a front slit silhouette. Adding to the piece’s summer-worthy nature was allover layered embroidery of numerous multicolored flowers, including daisies, pansies and hydrangeas. A mirrored silver clutch finished Bryant’s ensemble.

For footwear, Bryant let the gown take center stage with a classic pair of black sandals. Her set appeared to feature curved toe and thin ankle straps with suede uppers. Though her heels weren’t visible, it’s likely the pair included stiletto or block heels.

Vanessa opted for a bold set of heels for the occasion, as well. The philanthropist slipped on a pair of mirrored gold platform sandals with towering stiletto heels, adding a punch to her long-sleeved leopard-printed gown with a crystal-trimmed corset. Along with her daughter, the duo’s ensembles and mother-daughter selfies gained widespread excitement in Vanessa’s comments from stars including Rachel Zoe, Kate Hudson, Ciara, LaLa Anthony and Khloe Kardashian.

Dolce and Gabbana’s Fall 2022 Alta Moda collection celebrated the brand’s 10th anniversary of its Alta Mood couture line, originally launched in 2012. The four-day event, held in Sicily, included a concert, beachside dinner and fireworks. The 106-look collection itself, held in the city’s historic Duomo Square, was presented with a reenactment of the Pietro Mascagni opera “Cavalliera Rusticana.” The show also featured a star-studded front row, which included Mariah Carey, Ciara, Helen Mirren, Drew Barrymore and more.

Discover Dolce and Gabbana’s Spring 2023 menswear collection in the gallery.