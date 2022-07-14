Natalia Bryant Lounges in Lemon Bikini & Gives Swimwear Style Advice Poolside

Natalia Bryant took to social media to share a glimpse at her latest vacation — and share clever swimwear advice.

The model posed with outstretched arms in an infinity pool, which overlooked a vast field. In her Instagram post, Bryant wore a white bikini top covered in a bright yellow lemon print, as well as dark sunglasses. Within the post, Bryant also shared clever advice when it comes to swimwear.

“when life gives you lemons, buy a lemon bikini to go with them,” she captioned the photo.

Indeed, Bryant is correct. Printed swimwear is taking a bold step forward this season as interests in vacations continue to increase — and, simultaneously, as the widespread desire for statement fashion expands into other categories. Printed separates have emerged as a top swim trend this summer — just look at the strawberries and gingham covering Frankies Bikinis’ collaboration with Gigi Hadid, for example. Meanwhile, patterns have taken on new forms in brands like Blackbough, whose latest collection features a garden-worthy array of multicolored flowers, and punchy pieces covered in multicolored stripes, tropical fruits and leaves by Simon Miller. Meanwhile, Camilla — a label rooted in colorful beachwear — has unleashed its signature intricate prints of jewels, jungle animals and flowers across a wide array of swimwear separates and cover-ups for the new resort season.

Bryant herself is no stranger to a bold swimwear moment, layering a fringed cover-up over a white floral bikini earlier this summer on Instagram. Additionally, bright hues have covered bikinis from I.AM.GIA., Calzedonia and Triangl worn by stars including Normani, Lupita Nyong’o and Rosalía while poolside this summer.

Bryant’s footwear choices have emerged as bright and optimistic. The young star’s red carpet footwear often takes a turn for the colorful, including punchy and jewel-toned platform sandals. Meanwhile, the Ivy Park model’s off-duty shoes features an array of more tonal styles, including sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike and Adidas.

Discover Bryant and more stars at the 2021 Met Gala.