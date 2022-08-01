×
Naomi Watts Pops in Yellow Midi Dress & Matching Pedicure With Sandal ‘Flatforms’ for Thirteen Lune Beauty Luncheon

By Aaron Royce
Naomi Watts
Celebrities in the Front Row at London Fashion Week
Celebrities in the Front Row at London Fashion Week
Celebrities in the Front Row at London Fashion Week
Celebrities in the Front Row at London Fashion Week
Naomi Watts brought a vibrant approach to summer style in the Hamptons this week, while co-hosting Thirteen Lune’s “Beauty of Inclusion” luncheon in the Hamptons. Held at Topping Rose Hotel, the event celebrated the beauty platform’s various brands — 90% of which are BIPOC-founded, and 10% of which are ally brands — and inclusive beauty for everyone.

On Monday, Watts arrived at the event in a bright yellow midi dress. The “Infinite Storm” star’s cheerful number featured a sleeveless silhouette with pockets, as well as brown buttons that went down its front. Accessorizing Watts’ ensemble were several gold bracelets, rings and hoop earrings, as well as a layered pendant necklace and round white-framed sunglasses. She also took the moment to pose for photos with numerous attendees, including Thirteen Lune’s co-founders Nyakio Grieco and Patrick Herning.

Naomi Watts, yellow dress, button up dress, midi dress, Thirteen Lune, Beauty of Inclusion, Hamptons, New York, sandals, platform sandals, black sandals, leather sandals, espadrille sandals
Naomi Watts hosts Thirteen Lune’s ‘Beauty of Inclusion’ luncheon at Topping Rose Hotel in Bridgehampton, New York on August 1, 2022.
CREDIT: Madison Fender/BFA/BFA.com
Nyakio Grieco, Naomi Watts, yellow dress, button up dress, midi dress, Thirteen Lune, Beauty of Inclusion, Hamptons, New York, sandals, platform sandals, black sandals, leather sandals, espadrille sandals
Nyakio Grieco and Naomi Watts attend Thirteen Lune’s ‘Beauty of Inclusion’ luncheon at Topping Rose Hotel in Bridgehampton, New York on August 1, 2022.
CREDIT: Madison Fender/BFA/BFA.com

When it came to shoes, Watts continued her summertime streak in a pair of “flatform” sandals. Her flat-soled style featured white and black rubber soles, complete with thick raised platforms covered in woven espadrille-style raffia. Completing the set were wide black leather toe and ankle straps, adding security to the easygoing pair — and framing Watts’ optimistic yellow pedicure, which perfectly matched her dress, in the process.

Naomi Watts, yellow dress, button up dress, midi dress, Thirteen Lune, Beauty of Inclusion, Hamptons, New York, sandals, platform sandals, black sandals, leather sandals, espadrille sandals
A closer look at Watts’ platform sandals.
CREDIT: Madison Fender/BFA/BFA.com

“Flatform” sandals like Watts’ are one of the summer’s top shoe trends this year, combining elements of both wedge and platform sandals without an angular sole. The style often features raised soles and footbeds, and has gained popularity from its easy wear and instant height boost. Rag & Co.’s summer collection highlights the trend with versatile gladiator and thong sandals, featuring toned leathers and comfortable rubber soles. Similarly, Andre Assous’ newest line includes a range of woven espadrille styles with thick upper straps, which include bohemian summer details like oversized buckles and braiding.

Naomi Watts, yellow dress, button up dress, midi dress, Thirteen Lune, Beauty of Inclusion, Hamptons, New York, sandals, platform sandals, black sandals, leather sandals, espadrille sandals
Naomi Watts hosts Thirteen Lune’s ‘Beauty of Inclusion’ luncheon at Topping Rose Hotel in Bridgehampton, New York on August 1, 2022.
CREDIT: Madison Fender/BFA/BFA.com

Thirteen Lune’s “Beauty of Inclusion” luncheon celebrated the beauty retailer’s dedication to its brands’ diversity, as well as the value that BIPOC beauty brands are for everyone. Co-hosted by Naomi Watts and Wall Group director Kate Stirling, the event was held at Topping Rose Hotel in Bridgehampton, with a guest list including Rachel Zoe, Molly Sims, Tinx and Thirteen Lune’s own co-founders, Nyakio Grieco and Patrick Herning. The occasion also toasted some of the platform’s top brands, including Holifrog, Ami Cole, Buttah, Soleil Toujours, Relevant: Your Skin Seen and Katini Skin.

Discover Watts and more stars at London Fashion Week in the gallery.

