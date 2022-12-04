Naomi Campbell Means Business in Knotted Suit and Houndstooth Heels at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Naomi Campbell was all business for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week.

The supermodel arrived to the show on Saturday night, held before the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo. For the occasion, she wore a light gray suit featuring a long asymmetric blazer, cinched with pointed lapels. The piece gained a dynamic edge, however, from a knotted center tie that created a windswept train. Paired with the piece were matching zip-up trousers and a sculpted silver belt. Campbell finished her attire with several delicate gold pendant necklaces, as well as a stack of beaded bracelets.

Naomi Campbell attends the Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Cairo, Egypt on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

When it came to footwear, Campbell’s look gained a sharp finish with a set of sculpted pumps. The “Empire” actress’ pointed-toe style included uppers printed in a white and black houndstooth pattern. Her set was accented by black leather stitched soles, and finished with black heels; though the pair’s height-boosting finish could not be fully seen, it appeared to include a thick silhouette totaling at least 4 inches in height.

Naomi Campbell attends the Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Cairo, Egypt on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

Designed by Kim Jones, Dior’s fall 2023 menswear collection was inspired by astronomy, featuring futuristic attire in hues of cream, gray, beige and brown with pops of vibrant orange and yellow. Taking cues from sci-fi films, the new line included a range of asymmetric tailored separates, suiting and flowing sheer silhouettes. The collection notably included 75 looks in total, referencing the 75 years since Christian Dior founded his namesake house in 1947. You can view the full show below on YouTube.

Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show was held in Egypt at the Great Pyramid of Giza. The occasion also featured star-studded guests in the front row, including Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, Daniel Kaluuya, Suki Waterhouse, Thomas Doherty and Lila Moss. Beforehand, the French brand also revealed its new Dior Tears capsule collection at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, in partnership with Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears.

