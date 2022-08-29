Naomi Campbell Straps Into Sleek Slingbacks, Mary Jane Heels and More for Sam Edelman’s Fall 2022 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Naomi Campbell is stepping into the fall season in style, thanks to Sam Edelman. The legendary supermodel is the brand’s newest campaign star for its glamorous Fall 2022 collection.

The campaign, as shared on the brand’s Instagram page, finds Campbell in her signature dramatic style, posing in outfits including a black blazer minidress and a frothy feathered coat. Shot entirely in black and white by Steven Klein, the imagery is a callback to the classic editorials and advertisements of the ’90s, in true supermodel fashion.

Of course, throughout, Campbell also models an array of sharp Sam Edelman footwear. One shot finds her in the designer’s signature Hazel pointed-toe pumps, reimagined for the autumn season in a slick buckled $140 slingback silhouette with leather uppers, its signature triangular toes and 3.7-inch heels. However, it’s not the only heels Campbell straps into; she also dons the new collection’s soaring Florencia platforms, a $160 peep-toe style with glossy patent uppers, rounded counters and 4.5-inch stiletto heels, dynamically worn with a puffy fur coat. Rounding out the imagery are the brand’s hit $140 Jildie heels, a block-heeled Mary Jane pump with slingback straps, squared toes and a short platform sole.

To add to the collection’s allure, Edelman has also released a curated Naomi’s Picks edit of the supermodel’s top Fall 2022 shoe selections. Including the aforementioned styles worn in the campaign, Campbell’s chosen footwear highlights key styles for anyone’s shoe wardrobe; her pickle include classic knee-high leather boots, pointed-toe booties and ballet flats alongside smooth leather and crystal-trimmed loafers and heeled sandals, all in a chic palette of black, gold, white and light blue. The range highlights Campbell’s own sharp style, while retaining the classic and whimsical designs that Edelman has made its signatures over 47 years of business.

The Sam Edelman Fall 2022 collection and campaign are now live on the brand’s website.

Discover Edelman’s Brand of the Year editorial for FN in the gallery.