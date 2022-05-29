Naomi Campbell Pops in White Minidress and Hidden Heels at Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco was the place to be this weekend as celebrities flocked to the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Saturday. One such star was Naomi Campbell, who served a lesson in dressing to beat the summer heat.

The supermodel arrived in sharp fashion, wearing a white minidress. The chic number featured a deep neckline with pointelle accents, as well as a flared skirt with a sheer hem panel. Campbell accessorized the elegant piece with numerous diamond rings, as well as beaded and bejeweled bracelets, an elaborate crystal choker and a metallic leather top-handle bag.

The Versace muse’s outfit was finished with a gold infinity pendant necklace, diamond stud earrings and rimless sunglasses with heart-accented temples.

Naomi Campbell attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 29, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Campbell’s shoes weren’t visible. However, it’s likely the star wore flat or platform sandals — or even a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps for the occasion. Known for her elaborate style, the star’s shoes likely complemented her dress in a matching or neutral tone.

The FIA Formula One World Championship (Formula One) is a motor racing championship for Formula One cars and the highest competition for open-wheel racing cars. Competing teams and their drivers aim to respectively win the titles of World Constructors’ Champion and World Drivers’ Champion. Currently, the reigning Drivers’ Champion and Constructors’ Champion is Sergio Perez and Redbull Racing RBPT. The current stretch of Formula One is being held in Monaco, with numerous stars including Conor McGregor, Maye Musk, Naomi Campbell and more in attendance.

