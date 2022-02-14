Naomi Campbell Debuts Her Daughter & Glows in Daring Heels for British Vogue Cover

Naomi Campbell is back en vogue—literally. The legendary supermodel has made a bold return as the cover star of the new March issue of “British Vogue,” complete with the cover debut of her daughter, shot by Steven Meisel.

“One of the stars of @BritishVogue’s March issue cover made her debut on the front of this magazine almost 35 years ago,” editor-in-chied Edward Enninful captioned an Instagram post of the now-viral cover. “The other? Well, she is a little newer to the game.”

The March cover sees Campbell in its front and center, cradling her daughter. In the minimalist shot, she wears a sleek black bra top and skirt by Valentino. Following the theme, her only accessory is a vintage diamond ring sourced from FD Gallery.

In the accompanying spread, Campbell’s ensembles follow a similarly slick and risqué formula. In one shot, the star posed in a black cutout bodysuit with T-strap stiletto heels by Burberry. In a clever twist, more vintage FD Gallery-sourced rings were placed on both her hands and toes.

Other photos embodied pure disco glamour, with shoes to match. One image sees Campbell in a dynamic pair of pointed-toe Casadei booties, which feature black leather uppers and stiletto heels within an asymmetric silhouette. The pair is worn with both a glitzy silver Alexandre Vauthier minidress, as well as a plunging leather Vauthier blazer—given new life when paired with Alaïa leggings, a Western belt and Chanel jewelry.

However, the most unique Campbell shot makes a statement with the least clothing or footwear. The model lounges while looking sideways in an asymmetric cutout Rick Owens bodysuit and flared leather gloves, fully barefoot.

In the accompanying interview, the iconic supermodel shares her thoughts on motherhood and the state of fashion today—specifically, modeling now compared to her original start over 30 years ago.

“It was an incredible time,” she says in the piece. “But we worked hard. And no matter how many outfit changes, how many shows, we never said we were tired. We did eight shows a day and then we would go and celebrate with the designers in the evening. I wonder sometimes if models now could have kept up with us.”

