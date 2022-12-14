×
Nancy Pelosi Pops in Purple Pumps for White House’s Respect for Marriage Act Signing Ceremony

By Aaron Royce
Nancy Pelosi brought the power of purple to the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act this week. The Act, which requires all 50 U.S. states to recognize all marriages — regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation — and provide same-sex couples with federal benefits, was signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives arrived on the White House’s South Lawn with the president, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, numerous Senators and Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a dark purple pantsuit. Her ensemble featured a blazer and matching pleated trousers layered over a cream sweater that featured ribbed trim for a cozy finish.

(L-R): Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrive for a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2022.
CREDIT: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Pelosi sharply layered her outfit with a deep cream cashmere coat, as well as a rounded pearl necklace and stud earrings. Finishing her attire was a pin featuring enamel United States and Ukraine flags, showing solidarity with the former’s attacks by Russia this year.

When it came to footwear, Pelosi created a two-toned appearance with her pumps. Her violet suede set featured a d’Orsay silhouette, where curved counters were divided by open space between sharply pointed toes. Giving the set a sleek height boost were thin stiletto heels, appearing to total at least 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Pelosi’s purple pumps.
CREDIT: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

For footwear, Pelosi’s choices are classic and sharp. The legislator has become renowned for frequently wearing pointed-toe pumps in numerous materials and colors over the years, frequently featuring 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels. In fact, Pelosi’s stilettos were even present when she gave an over 8-hour-long speech in the House of Representatives — the longest speech in the chamber’s history — in 2018.

