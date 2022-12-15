Nancy Pelosi’s Portrait Unveiling Elevates Formal Style in Signature Pumps With Husband Paul Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi was well-heeled for the unveiling of her official portrait last night.

The outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives arrived to the U.S. Capitol building for the occasion in Washington, D.C., accompanied by her husband Paul Pelosi. For the event – Pelosi’s portrait will hang in the Speaker’s Lobby by the House floor, where she’s notably been the first female Speaker of the House in history — the legislator wore a deep cream skirt and matching long-sleeved top, complete with a rounded neckline.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her husband Paul Pelosi unveil her portrait during an unveiling ceremony in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Pelosi layered silver, gold and gunmetal pearl necklace, as well as matching drop earrings for an elegant finish.

When it came to footwear, Pelosi wore her now-signature shoes: a set of pointed-toe pumps. Her light tan suede set featured sharp triangular toes, complete with rounded closed counters. Giving the set a sleek height boost were thin stiletto heels, appearing to total at least 4 inches in height for an elevated boost.

A closer look at Pelosi’s pumps. CREDIT: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her husband Paul Pelosi unveil her portrait during an unveiling ceremony in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images