Miranda Kerr is Pretty in Pink in Silky Gown and Hidden Heels at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Miranda Kerr was elegant for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday evening. Honoring White House journalists and media, the event is held annually in Washington, D.C. This year’s festivities — postponed by two years due to COVID-19 concerns — were hosted by Billy Eichner, and included guests like Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Drew Barrymore, Martha Stewart and more.

For the occasion, Kerr posed on the red carpet while arriving with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Adam Spiegel, the Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a pale pink gown. The silky number featured a long skirt, as well as a sleeveless silhouette with a princess neckline. Kerr’s accessories remained simple and chic, including sparkly stud earrings, several diamond rings and a diamond and pearl collar necklace.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel attend the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. on April 30, 2022. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Miranda Kerr attends the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. on April 30, 2022. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When it came to footwear, the supermodel’s shoes weren’t fully visible beneath her gowns’ long hem. However, she could be seen wearing what appeared to be a sandal style with thin toe straps in a metallic hue. The set likely included ankle straps for added support, as well as stiletto or block heels.

Miranda Kerr attends the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. on April 30, 2022. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The Kora Organics founder is unafraid of heights, as her shoe wardrobe has proven in the past. Kerr loves a high-heeled sandal, which she’s worn by high-end designers like Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and Jimmy Choo. On the red carpet, her looks also feature pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi, Louis Vuitton and Alexander Wang. However, the model’s off-duty rotation often incorporates white sneakers — a slightly more comfortable take — by Common Projects, Kenneth Cole and Isabel Marant.

