Miranda Cosgrove Revives the ‘No Pants’ Trend in Sweatshirt Dress & Platform Boots

Miranda Cosgrove embraced “no pants” dressing while preparing her next outfit.
During a fitting with stylist Jessica Paster, the “iCarly” star snapped a mirror selfie on Instagram in an oversized sweatshirt worn as a dress. The light gray piece featured long sleeves, as well as multicolored lettering on its front. A thin gold necklace and drop earrings completed her look. The star’s short ensemble continued the “no pants” style of dressing, where oversized knitwear and shirts are paired with thigh-length skirts or shorts — or worn by themselves — to mimic the appearance of being pants-less.
For footwear, Cosgrove paired her ensemble with a pair of black suede boots. The “Despicable Me” actress‘ style featured thin platform soles with stretchy uppers. Completing the set were slightly rounded block heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height. The style gave the actress’ ensemble a sharp height boost while remaining whimsically chunky and versatile — two key elements of her personal style. It also appears that Cosgrove tried a range of footwear for the occasion, as numerous pairs of colorful pumps and platform boots were spotted in the same photo.
However, this wasn’t Cosgrove’s only bold style moment in recent months. The star also made a splash while attending the 2022 Paramount+ UK launch in June, wearing a button-up Maje dress with metallic gold Sophia Webster pumps — also styled by Paster.
When it comes to footwear, Cosgrove’s styles are often whimsical and chic. The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards-winning star often wears metallic and colorful pointed-toe pumps and heeled boots on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Prada, Sarah Flint and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in a range of knee, ankle and calf-high boots in a range of versatile leather and suede hues by brands including Aldo.
PHOTOS: Discover Cosgrove and more stars more celebrity arrivals at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.